The Ministry of Health through CS Mutahi Kagwe has confirmed 63 new cases of the novel Coronavirus from a sample size of 2, 134 in the last 24 hours. The total number of positive cases in the country stand at 98,334.

The cumulative tests are now at 1,094,278.

The distribution of the new cases by Counties is as follows; Nairobi 43, Kakamega 3, Makueni 3, Kilifi 3, Busia 2, Kiambu 2, Murang’a 2, Laikipia 2, Nyeri 1, Nakuru 1 and Machakos 1.

226 patients have recovered from the disease, 221 being from the Home-Based Care Program, while 5 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 81,101.

However, on a sad note, 3 patients have lost their lives to the disease, pushing the cumulative fatalities to 1,713.