79-year-old Elijah Andrea Esani has been arrested after he was caught in the act, as he defiled a minor in a tea plantation in Liyenga village.

The suspect was ambushed by a security officer at Itenyi Secondary School who was heading home from a night shift.

According to DCI, the security official saw scattered primary school uniform near the farm and on following up he found the helpless 13-year-old class six pupil struggling to get off the hands of the perpetrator.

He immediately raised alarm and area residents responded to the scene, as area assistant chief called the police who took him into custody. He will be arraigned on Monday.

The minor was treated at a local health centre and in stable condition.