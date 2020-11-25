The Ministry of Health has confirmed 810 new cases of Covid-19 from a sample size of 7,387, pushing the total number of positive cases to 79,322.

The cumulative tests in the Country now stand at 855,403. From the cases 792 are Kenyans while 18 are foreigners.

The distribution of the new cases is as follows; Nairobi 252, Mombasa 77, Nakuru 38, Uasin Gishu 36, Siaya 34, Nyandarua 31, Kericho 30, Busia 30, Nyamira 29, Kisumu 22, Kakamega 22, Machakos 21, Murang’a 19, Kiambu 19, Kwale 19, Kajiado 15, Bungoma 15, Kisii 15, Turkana 13, Migori 13, Homa Bay 12, Nandi 9, Kilifi 9, Bomet 6, West Pokot 5, Samburu 4, Vihiga 3, Tana River 3, Makueni 3, Nyeri 2, Lamu 2, Narok 1 and Embu 1.

At the same time, 265 patients have recovered from the disease, 210 from the Home-Based Care Program, while 55 have been discharged from various hospitals. The total recoveries now stand at 52,974.

Unfortunately, 8 patients have succumbed to the disease bringing the fatality to 1,417.

“There are 1,198 patients admitted in various health facilities countrywide, while 7,169 are on Home Based Isolation and Care. 49 patients are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 31 of whom are on ventilatory support, and 14 on supplemental oxygen” reads a statement from the Ministry.