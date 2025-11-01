Gachagua resumes political activities with another warning, explains his silence

After a prolonged absence from public events, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has resumed his political activities with a politically-charged speech in which he cautioned his community of imminent threat while also explaining his absence.
Gachagua made his first public appearance in Murang’a on Saturday, November 1, 2025, joining mourners at the funeral service of six family members who died in a vehicle accident.
Addressing the gathering, the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) leader warned of imminent threat targeting his community, particularly the youth.
While calling for unity, vigilance and caution, Gachagua claimed to have credible intelligence of plans to harm the community.
He accused President William Ruto of planning bad things for the community but failed to providing any evidence to back his claims.
But I have come to say that our community must beware and know that we are in big trouble. I want to emphasise that any leader who is harming our children will not be accepted here.
I also want to tell you that President William Ruto is planning very bad things for our community. The things he is doing for us are very harmful.
Gachagua explains absence & shunning political statements
The former deputy president also explained that his decision to shun public engagements and refrain from making political statements was a strategic move.
Gachagua explained that he took a break to watch the unfolding political and social developments from the sidelines while also taking time to reflect.
As you are aware, I have been silent for over two weeks and a lot has happened within that period. A Kikuyu proverb says that sometimes, even if you know how to sing, you at times just decide to watch, not because you do not know how to sing, but because you want to make an observation.
Negative publicity & dilemma of soft-launching onslaught against Ruto
He was referring to the low profile he has maintained in the days after Raila Odinga’s death.
His troubles began in the days preceding Odinga’s death after making remarks that touched on the former Prime Minister’s health.
He did not join other leaders and Kenyans from all walks of life to pay his last respect to the former Prime Minister in Kasarani stadium, Parliament buildings, Kisumu and Bondo.
Gachagua also failed to attend the state funeral services in Bondo and Nairobi.
With delegations still trooping to Odinga’s final resting place at Kang’o ka Jaramogi a well-placed source intimated confirmed that Gachagua was carefully weighing his options and planning how to soft-launch his political activities and onslaught against the government in the wake of the negative publicity.
The challenging period of negative publicity began in the days preceding Raila Odinga’s death and extended beyond the former Prime Minister’s burial.
His close ally and Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga only added fuel to the fire with controversial remarks that appeared to celebrate Odinga’s death.