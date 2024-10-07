The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

Denis Mwangi

Eight people were killed in Tana River County prompting the deployment of KDF, NPS and DCI officers

CS Kithure Kindiki commissions state-of-the-art vehicles for police officers
CS Kithure Kindiki commissions state-of-the-art vehicles for police officers

A recent flare-up of violence in Tana River County has resulted in the deaths of eight people following a series of attacks related to a dispute over a local watering point.

Recommended articles

The incident occurred on October 4, with preliminary reports confirming that five people were fatally shot in Anole, and an additional retaliatory attack left four more people dead in Nanighi Village.

Two individuals also suffered minor injuries from gunshots.

ADVERTISEMENT

The subsequent attack in Nanighi Village involved the use of crude weapons, and houses (known as manyattas) were torched.

The escalation of conflict has prompted a rapid response from security forces, including the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja
Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

According to the Office of the Inspector General of the National Police Service, preliminary investigations suggest that the violence stemmed from a disagreement between two local communities over control of a watering point in Anole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access to water resources has historically been a source of tension in the region, often sparking conflicts among communities reliant on livestock and agriculture.

In response to the rising tensions, security operations have been ramped up in the affected areas, with reinforcement teams from both NPS and KDF deployed.

The DCI has launched investigations to identify and pursue those responsible for the violent acts.

Authorities have assured the public that the situation is now under control and have called on local communities to maintain peace.

ADVERTISEMENT
KDF in an operation in Baringo [Image: KDF Twitter]
KDF in an operation in Baringo [Image: KDF Twitter] Pulse Live Kenya

Tana River County has a history of inter-community disputes, frequently related to resource access, such as land, pasture, and water.

The county, located in southeastern Kenya, is characterised by its arid and semi-arid climate, which can exacerbate resource scarcity and contribute to conflict.

The government has previously implemented peace initiatives to address these tensions, but such flare-ups indicate the ongoing challenges in ensuring sustainable resource-sharing agreements among communities.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

British Golfer found dead in Mombasa ignored security warnings

British Golfer found dead in Mombasa ignored security warnings

The landmine crisis in Angola is a lingering threat

The landmine crisis in Angola is a lingering threat

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

Ababu Namwamba secures new role as President of Africa-China Legal Alliance

ODM governor elected COG chair, takes over from Waiguru

ODM governor elected COG chair, takes over from Waiguru

Mercy Morara - Role of Kebaso Morara's wife in his activism

Mercy Morara - Role of Kebaso Morara's wife in his activism

Inside Kenya's Special Operations Group where only 5% of recruits graduate

Inside Kenya's Special Operations Group where only 5% of recruits graduate

NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

NTSA lists 3 common errors vehicle owners make during transfer of ownership

Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

Will DP Gachagua lose hefty retirement benefits if impeached? What the law says

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto officiated the launch of the Climate WorX Mtaani initiative in Korogocho, Nairobi County on September 12, 2024

How much 200,000 Climate Worx Mtaani recruits will take home

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia

Gatundu North MP Njoroge Kururia celebrates Morara Kebaso's arrest

Activist Morara Kebaso in court

Charges Morara Kebaso is facing as he appears in Milimani Law Courts

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during a past church service

List of all MPs backing Gachagua's ouster, as many fear for their security