8 Killed in Tana River County as KDF, NPS, DCI move in to contain situation

The incident occurred on October 4, with preliminary reports confirming that five people were fatally shot in Anole, and an additional retaliatory attack left four more people dead in Nanighi Village.

Two individuals also suffered minor injuries from gunshots.

Retaliation Sparks More Violence

ADVERTISEMENT

The subsequent attack in Nanighi Village involved the use of crude weapons, and houses (known as manyattas) were torched.

The escalation of conflict has prompted a rapid response from security forces, including the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Defence Forces (KDF), and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja Pulse Live Kenya

Dispute Over Water Access

According to the Office of the Inspector General of the National Police Service, preliminary investigations suggest that the violence stemmed from a disagreement between two local communities over control of a watering point in Anole.

ADVERTISEMENT

Access to water resources has historically been a source of tension in the region, often sparking conflicts among communities reliant on livestock and agriculture.

Security Measures and Community Appeals

In response to the rising tensions, security operations have been ramped up in the affected areas, with reinforcement teams from both NPS and KDF deployed.

The DCI has launched investigations to identify and pursue those responsible for the violent acts.

Authorities have assured the public that the situation is now under control and have called on local communities to maintain peace.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Background on Regional Conflicts

Tana River County has a history of inter-community disputes, frequently related to resource access, such as land, pasture, and water.

The county, located in southeastern Kenya, is characterised by its arid and semi-arid climate, which can exacerbate resource scarcity and contribute to conflict.