Aftermath of attack on Marara Kebaso: Leaders split, netizens go after Kasmuel

While a vast majority condemned the attack, some did not, but instead found fault in the activist who had turned up for the exercise.

Robert Alai weighs in

Blogger-turned politician and Killeleshwa Member of County Assembly, Robert Alai neither condemned nor celebrated the attack on Kebaso with his comment which reads:

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t go to a meeting you didn’t plan and you are not the main act then try to demand the microphone with unclear intentions. You can easily die. You will learn from experience.”

Political activist Morara Kebaso at the Bomas of Kenya where he had gone to take part in the public participation exercise on Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s impeachment motion. when he was attacked Pulse Live Kenya

His comment saw netizens take him head-on, reminding him that violence has no place in politics.

“Stop justifying violence Janyando. He has a right to contribute like any other Kenyan. The monster you are feeding today can as well turn against you and devour you tomorrow,” one netizen quipped.

Esther Passaris condemns attack on Kebaso

ADVERTISEMENT

Nairobi County Women Representative Esther Passaris condemned the attack on the activist, noting that it was uncalled for.

“This was completely uncalled for! Freedom of speech and public participation are well enshrined in our Constitution. Allowing diverse viewpoints, including those that may be controversial, is essential for genuine discourse.

“Cherry-picking speakers undermines democratic principles and limits public engagement, which should reflect a broad spectrum of opinions. Democracy thrives on open dialogue rather than selective participation,” Passaris stated.

Okiya Omtatah's take on violence

An activist himself, Busia Senator Okiya Omtatah condemned the attack on Kebaso and called for an investigation into the matter.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It is imperative that we protect the rights of every citizen to voice their opinions without the threat of harm or intimidation. The law enforcement agencies should thoroughly investigate this incident, hold the perpetrators accountable, and ensure that measures are in place to prevent such acts in the future.

“Moreover, we must collectively stand against a culture of violence and hostility that stifles dissent and discourages active citizenship. It is only through robust and respectful discourse that we can address the pressing issues facing our nation.” The Senator explained.

Kasmuel McOure labelled a sellout

Singer-turned-activist Kasmuel McOure is among those who got a chance to speak at the Bomas of Kenya, but his remarks only saw him labelled as a sellout.

Activist Kasmuel Mcoure and MP Sylvanus Osoro Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT