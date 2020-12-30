Suspected Al-shabab militants attacked an ambulance with a mother on labour pains and killed her husband in Kutulo, Mandera County.

Reports indicate that a nurse and the driver of the ambulance sustained serious injuries and were rushed to to Elwak referral hospital in Mandera county.

The attack come days’ after Special Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) soldiers stormed an Al-Shabaab camp in Boni Forest and killed several militants and destroy their hideout.

During the operation, the soldiers recovered an assortment of equipment including hand grenades, several rounds ammunition, mini-solar panels and radios.

The number of the terrorists killed was not immediately clear, but four bodies could be counted from the photos that surfaced online.