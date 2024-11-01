The sports category has moved to a new website.

All-ladies team presides over Kithure Kindiki's swearing in as Deputy President

Denis Mwangi

An all-female team led the historic swearing-in of Kithure Kindiki as Kenya’s 3rd Deputy President, marking a milestone for women in leadership.

The swearing-in ceremony of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki was conducted by an all ladies team of Chief Justice Martha Koome, Chief Registrar of the Judiciary Winfridah Boyani Mokaya and Attorney General Dorcas Oduor.
Each of these trailblazing women has risen to their respective roles through following years of service, bringing extensive legal expertise and leadership experience to the forefront of Kenya's judicial and governmental space.

Winfridah Boyani Mokaya is the Chief Registrar of the Judiciary.

Mokaya's academic journey began at the University of Nairobi, where she earned her Bachelor of Laws degree in 1993.

She furthered her education at the Kenya School of Law, obtaining a post-graduate diploma in law in 1995.

Currently, she is pursuing a Master of Laws degree at the University of Nairobi.

Winfridah Boyani Mokaya presiding over the swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
Career Progression

Mokaya joined the Judiciary in 1997, starting as a District Magistrate II. Over the years, she ascended through various judicial roles, including:

  • District Magistrate II
  • Resident Magistrate
  • Senior Resident Magistrate
  • Principal Magistrate
  • Senior Principal Magistrate

Her tenure as a magistrate lasted for 15 years, during which she demonstrated strong leadership and judicial acumen.

In 2012, she transitioned to serve as the Registrar of the Judicial Service Commission (JSC), where she played a crucial role in facilitating nearly 5,000 recruitments and managing financial operations effectivel.

Mokaya is also an active member of several professional organizations, including:

  • Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA)
  • Kenya Women Judges Association (KWJA)
  • East African Magistrates and Judges Association (EAMJA)
  • Institute of Certified Public Secretaries (ICPSK)

Dorcas Oduor made history as Kenya's first female Attorney General.

Her nomination by President William Ruto and subsequent approval by the National Assembly came after the dismissal of her predecessor, Justin Muturi, amid political unrest and anti-government protests.

Attorney General Dorcas Oduor presiding over the swearing-in of Deputy President Kithure Kindiki
Professional Background

Oduor's legal career spans over 30 years, beginning in 1992 when she was admitted as an advocate of the High Court of Kenya. She has held various significant positions, including:

  • Secretary of Public Prosecutions at the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP)
  • Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions
  • Head of Economic, International, and Emerging Crimes Departments at the ODPP

Throughout her career, Oduor has been involved in numerous high-profile cases and has contributed to critical policy formulation aimed at strengthening the rule of law in Kenya.

She has also served on various commissions, including the Goldenberg commission and the Police Reform Commission, showcasing her extensive involvement in legal and governance matters.

Responsibilities as Attorney General

As Attorney General, Oduor will serve as the principal legal advisor to the national government, with responsibilities that include:

  • Advising government ministries and departments on legal matters
  • Representing the government in court proceedings
  • Drafting and negotiating local and international agreements
  • Overseeing legal matters related to company registrations and public trusts
  • Promoting human rights and ensuring constitutional implementation

Martha Koome has made history as the first female Chief Justice and President of the Supreme Court of Kenya, assuming office on May 21, 2021.

Her appointment marks a significant milestone in the Kenyan judiciary, as she is the first woman to hold this esteemed position since the establishment of the judiciary over a century ago.

Educational Background

Martha Koome was born on June 3, 1960, in Kithiu village, Meru District. She pursued her Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) degree at the University of Nairobi, graduating in 1986.

Following this, she completed her Post-Graduate Diploma in Law at the Kenya School of Law in 1987 and later earned a Master of Laws (LL.M) in Public International Law from the University of London in 2010.

Career Journey

Koome's legal career began as a practicing advocate from 1987 to 2003, specializing in various fields including conveyancing, commercial law, and family law. In 2003, she joined the judiciary as a High Court Judge and served until 2011. During this time, she held several leadership roles, including:

  • Resident Judge for Nakuru and Kitale
  • Head of the Land and Environment Division at the High Court in Nairobi

In 2012, she was appointed as a Judge of the Court of Appeal, where she chaired committees that developed practice directions and standardized operations within the court system.

Notably, she was elected President of the Kenya Magistrates and Judges Association (KMJA) in 2019.

