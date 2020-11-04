President Uhuru Kenyatta has banned all Political gathering for the next 60 days in the quest to stop the spread of Covid-19.

In his state of the Nation address, the Head of State noted that anyone who will be in need to converge a meeting, must do so in town halls.

“All political gatherings and rallies are suspended for a period of 60 days immediately and those intending to hold meetings to do so in town halls in complete observation of COVID-19 protocols” said President Uhuru Kenyatta.

At the same time, Kenyatta ordered that, all Bars and Restaurants will be closed at 9pm after adjusting the Curfew hours to 10pm- 4am.

In his speech, Kenyatta also made it clear that in the month of October over 15 000 cases of the novel Coronavirus have been recorded, pushing the positivity rate in the country to 16%.

“In October alone, we had over 15,000 new cases of COVID-19 and 300 deaths. We are now staring at a new wave of this pandemic. We have to ask where we went wrong and what we could have done differently.

A lot has changed since we re-opened the country… 38 days later, we have experienced a serious reversal of the gains we had made…COVID-19 bed occupancy has gone up by 140%. The positivity rate is 16% in October, 4 times what it was in September” said President Kenyatta.

He added that “We will not hesitate to shut down markets, public transport places in a bid to ensure safety of our citizens. Let us not offer services to anyone who does not abide by health guidelines”.