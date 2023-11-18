8 surprising things you didn't know about Ann Njeri the form 1 drop out in Sh17B oil saga

After being thrust to the limelight, pieces of information of her private and family life came to light, with her mother Pauline Wanjiru Njoroge speaking on the developments.

Although little is known about her family, Ann is aged 55 years old and is a mother of five.

She hails from Kianjege village, Kiambu County and had little formal education.

According to her mother, Ann dropped out of school at form one.

Her mother is equally unaware of her vast wealth despite her laying claim on the consignment valued at Sh17 billion, meaning that she would have to be a lady of able means, possibly a billionaire to make the purchase.

Busy schedule and last visit 6 years ago

For almost six years, the oil billionaire has not visited her mother.

Explaining why they have not met, Ann’s mother stated that the businesswoman has apparently been very busy.

The last contact they had, according to her mother, was about four months ago when they talked on phone.

"We normally talk on the phone when necessary. I have been praying that one day she will visit me. The last time she was here was more than five years ago. Almost six years now.

“She tells me that she has been very busy and I stopped asking her when she will come to visit me," Citizen TV reported with the businesswoman’s mother adding that she would love to meet her.

Supporting family and source of income

Nonetheless, she supports her family whenever she can.

He mother confirmed receiving support from her whenever she can and added that she is unaware of Ann’s alleged billionaire status.

"To answer your question on whether she supports me financially or not, I would say she helps where she can and I have nothing personal against her. It is her money." She stated.

Mother can’t tell whether she is rich or not

With the last visit having happened six years ago, Ann’s mother could not confirm her economic status in life, including her alleged billionaire status.

As was confirmed by her mother, Pauline Wanjiru Njoroge, the nature of her business is not known.

All she could confirm was that her daughter shared with her that she runs businesses in Dubai and Kenya, but could not tell exactly what her daughter does for a living.

“I don't even know whether she is rich or not. What I know is that she tells me she runs businesses in Dubai and Kenya, but I cannot tell exactly what she does for a living," she stated.

"Another thing is that, you can tell whether your son or daughter is successful if he or she visits you or you visit where she or he lives, and you assess whether she is doing well in life or not. But like I told you, it is almost six years since I last saw her, so it is hard to say whether she is rich or not." The widow added.