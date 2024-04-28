The sports category has moved to a new website.

Sunday flood alert: Residents in these regions of Nairobi Metropolitan area warned

Charles Ouma

Kenya Met has issued a warning to residents in different areas of Nairobi where heavy rainfall and flooding is expected on Sunday evening

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains
File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains

Kenya Meteorology Department (Kenya Met) has issued an update informing Nairobi residents to brace themselves for a heavy downpour later in the day (on Sunday, April 28) with several areas expected to be hit by floods.

Noting that the heavy rains will not relent soon with flooding expected to continue, Kenya met cautioned residents of Nairobi Metropolitan area to stay “weather alert”.

“Heavy rainfall expected in parts of Nairobi metropolitan this Sunday. Stay weather-aware,” Kenya Met noted.

Nairobi Metropolitan area refers to the entire Nairobi county with parts of neighbouring Kiambu, Machakos and Kajiado Counties.

In the capital, Embakasi East and South are projected to record the highest amount of rainfall above 80 millimetres later in the day.

File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains
File image of an estate in Nairobi affected by floods caused by the ongoing heavy rains

Areas listed as those that will likely be impacted by flooding occasioned by the heavy downpour and poor drainage system with some clogged include Starehe, Makadara, Kamukunji, Embakasi West and parts of Embakasi Central.

Alo placed on alert are resident of Mathare where rainfall ranging between 50 and 70 millimetres is expected with flooding likely to strike.

Roysambu, Kigumo, Kangema, Ruiru and Juja are also expected to receive rainfall above 50 millimetres.

While other parts of the city such as Dagoretti South and North, Westlands, and Kasarani are expected to receive moderate rainfall, the situation could quickly escalate and residents are urged to stay weather-alert.

More than 16,000 households have been impacted by floods with the death toll from the floods standing at 83 as of Saturday, April 27.

A minibus partially submerged in water at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as floods wreak havoc in Kenya
A minibus partially submerged in water at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) as floods wreak havoc in Kenya
Emergency Rescue Teams are on high alert with the government partnering with Kenya Red Cross and different organizations, including well-wishers to respond to the floods.

National Youth Service has been tasked with preparing makeshift shelters for those displaced by the floods.

Charles Ouma

