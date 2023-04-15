Dennis Okari puts Artcaffe on the spot after being served “oily rotten eggs"

Okari also noted that he was equally disappointed with the service he received, noting that standards have dropped.

Okari took to Twitter, sharing the meal sold to him alongside the bill writing:

"First time I didn't really like service, I felt standards have dropped but this morning gave it another try. I can't hide my disappointment @ArtcaffeKenya an oily rotten egg?

And your manager didn't even bother to come & apologize. I just got a deducted bill."

His complains attracted the attention of Artcaffe Management who responded asking the seasoned journalist to share his contacts.

"Hello Dennis, Thank you for reaching out to us. We are disappointed to hear about your experience at our Artcaffe Hurlingham. We take customer satisfaction seriously and we appreciate the time you took to share your experience with us. Please Dm your contacts." Read the response from Artcaffe.

His experience saw others advise him to ditch such joints in pursuit of better alternatives with journalist Ali Manzu suggesting that Okari should consider ‘kibandaski’ for a better experience.

"Kibandaski mpango mzima! Nikifungua tu, Eid nakupeleka industrial area kwa Mama nitilie! Pole sana. Hizi joints achana nazo. Hata Mzee wa machapati Wakili Ja Takaungu @abdulnassir21 anaelewa

Cess Mutungi also shared her unpleasant experience, noting that despite several apologies, the situation has not been corrected with customers getting a bad experience.