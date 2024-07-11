The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

Amos Robi

The daily quotes Muturi on the front page saying President Ruto doesn't seek counsel from his office

Attorney General Justin Muturi
Attorney General Justin Muturi
  • Muturi expressed concerns over inaccuracies and misquotations in the headline by Standard
  • The former National Assembly Speaker is seeking legal avenues to address the situation
  • He stressed the media's duty to maintain accuracy and responsibility in reporting

Recommended articles

Attorney General Justin Muturi has strongly criticised Standard Newspaper following its front-page headline that insinuated President William Ruto does not listen to his team of advisers.

The publication not only featured Muturi's photo but also attributed a quote to him, prompting the Attorney General to seek legal redress.

"In a bold step, Attorney General Justin Muturi has come out to say the President does not consult him on a number of key decisions, in spite of being the chief legal advisor, on various issues and that is why the government has been a butt of jokes in corridors of justice," the newspaper's front page read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

In response to the headline, the former National Assembly Speaker expressed his concerns over the inaccuracies presented by the newspaper.

"I am deeply concerned by an article published by The Standard Newspaper on July 11, 2024, that quotes statements falsely attributed to me," Muturi stated.

Attorney General Justin Muturi
Attorney General Justin Muturi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto announces dissolution of 47 parastals, 50% reduction of advisors & other measures

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised his commitment to integrity and transparency, principles he upheld throughout his career as a former lawmaker and former Speaker of the National Assembly.

"The misquotations in the article are misleading to the Kenyan public and undermine these principles," he added.

Muturi is not taking the matter lightly and is actively seeking legal avenues to address the situation.

"I am actively pursuing legal channels to have The Standard retract these statements and correct the public record," he announced.

ADVERTISEMENT
Attorney General Justin Muturi
Attorney General Justin Muturi Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Ruto announces dissolution of 47 parastals, 50% reduction of advisors & other measures

The Attorney General also highlighted the broader implications of such journalistic errors, stressing the media's duty to maintain accuracy and responsibility in their reporting.

"It is imperative that the media maintain accuracy and responsibility in their reporting to ensure that the truth is upheld," he asserted.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

President Ruto mourns sudden death of Justice David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Stellar academic & career profile of departed High Court Judge David Majanja

Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

Gov't gives its position on man facing execution in Saudi Arabia

Cabinet Secretaries given deadline to fire advisors

Cabinet Secretaries given deadline to fire advisors

Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment

Mathira MP speaks on claims of plotting DP Gachagua's impeachment

Lawyer sheds tears narrating his abduction, being beaten & dumped 90km from home

Lawyer sheds tears narrating his abduction, being beaten & dumped 90km from home

Guard who was fired for shielding protestors in Nairobi gets last laugh

Guard who was fired for shielding protestors in Nairobi gets last laugh

Government addresses abductions during Finance Bill protests

Government addresses abductions during Finance Bill protests

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

June Ruto at the National Defence College.

What awaits June Ruto after joining course with KDF, NIS, KRA & other gov't officers

Spice FM studio

Standard Media Group presenters down tools in protest

Law Society of Kenya President Faith Odhiambo

Details of LSK President Faith Odhiambo's appointment by Ruto

In the middle, mother to the late Kennedy Onyango, 12-year-old boy who was shot in Rongai

Why police seized Kennedy Onyango's body during his funeral