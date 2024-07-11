AG Justin Muturi pursues legal redress over Standard Media article

Attorney General Justin Muturi has strongly criticised Standard Newspaper following its front-page headline that insinuated President William Ruto does not listen to his team of advisers.

The publication not only featured Muturi's photo but also attributed a quote to him, prompting the Attorney General to seek legal redress.

"In a bold step, Attorney General Justin Muturi has come out to say the President does not consult him on a number of key decisions, in spite of being the chief legal advisor, on various issues and that is why the government has been a butt of jokes in corridors of justice," the newspaper's front page read in part.

ADVERTISEMENT

Misquotation concerns from Justin Muturi

In response to the headline, the former National Assembly Speaker expressed his concerns over the inaccuracies presented by the newspaper.

"I am deeply concerned by an article published by The Standard Newspaper on July 11, 2024, that quotes statements falsely attributed to me," Muturi stated.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

He emphasised his commitment to integrity and transparency, principles he upheld throughout his career as a former lawmaker and former Speaker of the National Assembly.

"The misquotations in the article are misleading to the Kenyan public and undermine these principles," he added.

Muturi pursuit of legal action

Muturi is not taking the matter lightly and is actively seeking legal avenues to address the situation.

"I am actively pursuing legal channels to have The Standard retract these statements and correct the public record," he announced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Live Kenya

Muturi's call for media responsibility

The Attorney General also highlighted the broader implications of such journalistic errors, stressing the media's duty to maintain accuracy and responsibility in their reporting.