Central Organization of Trade Unions (COTU) boss Francis Atwoli has rubbished reports that he has been airlifted to Germany for treatment.

In a statement on Twitter, Atwoli said that he is in good health, and has been busy executing his role as entrusted by workers.

He called on everyone to avoid propaganda that is being circulated online that he has been airlifted to Germany.

“Avoid the propaganda circulating on social media platforms that I have been airlifted to Germany for treatment. I am in good and perfect health and busy executing my duties as entrusted by Kenyan and African workers,” said Francis Atwoli.

Shortly after his statement, COTU also tweeted saying that the Secretary-General was fine and had even attended the NSSF Board of Trustees meeting on Monday morning, urging people to disregard the fake reports.

“The COTU-K Secretary General @AtwoliDza this morning attended an NSSF Board of Trustees Meeting. The propaganda circulating on social media by a known political group being led by @OleItumbi should be treated with the contempt it deserves,” reads a tweet from COTU-Kenya.

On Monday, rumours went around the internet that two prominent personalities had been rushed to hospital, one in Germany and the other at the Nairobi Hospital. The one that had been flown to Germany the reports claimed was Atwoli.