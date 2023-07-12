Martha Karua takes off using boda boda after police block her from hotel

Officers who had arrived in Land Cruisers blocked Karua and Munya from accessing the hotel forcing them to jump on motorcycles and take off.

Bodyguards attached to the two leaders were forced to hop onto nearby motorcycles and follow them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Protestors took to the streets in different towns across the country including Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyamira, Kisii, Nyeri, Makueni, and Laikipia.

In Kisumu, a Standard Media Group photojournalist was injured after police attacked him for taking pictures of the protest.

In Emali, Makueni protestors burned a police vehicle and engaged officers in running battles.

In Nairobi, Moja Expressway announced the suspension of the Nairobi Expressway toll services at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations due to the ongoing demonstrations.

Photos of protest in different parts

ADVERTISEMENT

Nyeri matatu terminus Pulse Live Kenya

Police take down tents, sound system and lock the gate to the field that was to host protestors in Wote, Makueni Pulse Live Kenya

Police officers patrol along the Kisii-Migori highway, remove stones thrown on the road during anti-government protests Pulse Live Kenya