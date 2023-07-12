Police officers beefed up security at Gatimene Gardens in Meru where Azimio leaders Martha Karua and former CS Peter Munya were planning to hold a press conference.
Martha Karua takes off using boda boda after police block her from hotel
Azimio la Umoja leaders Martha Karua and Peter Munya took off on boda bodas after encountering police blocking them from accessing the hotel
Recommended articles
Officers who had arrived in Land Cruisers blocked Karua and Munya from accessing the hotel forcing them to jump on motorcycles and take off.
Bodyguards attached to the two leaders were forced to hop onto nearby motorcycles and follow them.
Protestors took to the streets in different towns across the country including Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyamira, Kisii, Nyeri, Makueni, and Laikipia.
In Kisumu, a Standard Media Group photojournalist was injured after police attacked him for taking pictures of the protest.
In Emali, Makueni protestors burned a police vehicle and engaged officers in running battles.
In Nairobi, Moja Expressway announced the suspension of the Nairobi Expressway toll services at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations due to the ongoing demonstrations.
Photos of protest in different parts
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke