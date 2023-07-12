The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Martha Karua takes off using boda boda after police block her from hotel

Denis Mwangi

Azimio la Umoja leaders Martha Karua and Peter Munya took off on boda bodas after encountering police blocking them from accessing the hotel

Azimio leader Martha Karua takes off using boda boda after police block her from accessing a hotel in Meru county
Azimio leader Martha Karua takes off using boda boda after police block her from accessing a hotel in Meru county

Police officers beefed up security at Gatimene Gardens in Meru where Azimio leaders Martha Karua and former CS Peter Munya were planning to hold a press conference.

Officers who had arrived in Land Cruisers blocked Karua and Munya from accessing the hotel forcing them to jump on motorcycles and take off.

Bodyguards attached to the two leaders were forced to hop onto nearby motorcycles and follow them.

Protestors took to the streets in different towns across the country including Nairobi, Kisumu, Mombasa, Nakuru, Nyamira, Kisii, Nyeri, Makueni, and Laikipia.

In Kisumu, a Standard Media Group photojournalist was injured after police attacked him for taking pictures of the protest.

In Emali, Makueni protestors burned a police vehicle and engaged officers in running battles.

In Nairobi, Moja Expressway announced the suspension of the Nairobi Expressway toll services at Mlolongo, Syokimau and SGR Toll Stations due to the ongoing demonstrations.

Nyeri matatu terminus
Nyeri matatu terminus Nyeri matatu terminus Pulse Live Kenya
Police take down tents, sound system and lock the gate to the field that was to host protestors in Wote, Makueni
Police take down tents, sound system and lock the gate to the field that was to host protestors in Wote, Makueni Police take down tents, sound system and lock the gate to the field that was to host protestors in Wote, Makueni Pulse Live Kenya
Police officers patrol along the Kisii-Migori highway, remove stones thrown on the road during anti-government protests
Police officers patrol along the Kisii-Migori highway, remove stones thrown on the road during anti-government protests Police officers patrol along the Kisii-Migori highway, remove stones thrown on the road during anti-government protests Pulse Live Kenya
Protesters set ablaze a police car in Emali on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway
Protesters set ablaze a police car in Emali on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway Protesters set ablaze a police car in Emali on the Nairobi-Mombasa highway Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

