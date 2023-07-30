The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Azimio rejects 5 issues proposed by Kenya Kwanza

Denis Mwangi

While both sides agreed on structured talks, the scope and structure of the talks remain contentious.

A collage of President William Ruto and Azimio leader Raila Odinga

The Azimio la Umoja Coalition party (Azimio) has rejected part of a statement released by Kenya Kwanza coalition, saying that the two parties have not agreed on issues proposed by the government ahead of talks to mitigate rising political tension.

In a statement, on July 29, Azimio termed the statement issued by the government as a one-sided communication issued by the majority leader of the National Assembly Kimani Ichung'wa on behalf of the Kenya Kwanza.

In their own statement, Azimio leaders expressed that they are yet to table their substantive issues.

Kalonzo Musyoka and other Azimio leaders addressing the press
The coalition emphasized their commitment to prioritizing the interests of the people in any political discourse.

Azimio said that any talks should focus on key issues such as the cost of living, electoral audit and reforms, non-interference in coalitions and their constituent parties, and the urgent need for accountability and investigation into police brutality, which claimed the lives of numerous innocent individuals during protests.

Azimio also rejected any discussions that may lead to the establishment of positions not envisioned by the country's constitution.

"Our coalition cannot at the very least even countenance a conversation involving establishment of positions not contemplated by our constitution.

"We owe it to Kenyans to engage honestly, transparently and guided by utmost good faith to find lasting solutions to the crisis in the country," the opposition party said.

The two political groups however resolved to to establish a committee of ten composed of five members each from Azimio La Umoja and Kenya Kwanza as follows:

  1. 4 members from outside parliament 2 from each side.
  2. The Leaders of Majority and Minority from the National Assembly.
  3. 4 additional Members of Parliament 2 from each side.

Azimio claimed that the talks would be mediated by former Nigerian President Olusegun Obasanjo but Kenya Kwanza's statement did not have any information on any mediator.

DP Rigathi Gachagua with leader of majority in parliament, Kimani Ichung'wa

Kenya Kwanza proposed that the talks be based on the following issues;

  1. Reconstitution of IEBC,
  2. Implementation of 2/3 gender rule
  3. Entrenchment of Constituency Development Fund
  4. Establishment and the entrenchment of the Office of the Leader of the Opposition
  5. Embedment of the Office of Prime Cabinet Secretary

However Azimio has rejected the issues, with leaders such as Martha Karua and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino saying that the opposition suspected foul play.

"Total nonsense. Where’s the cost of living among the Terms of Reference? We better talk in the streets," Babu Owino said.

While both sides agree on structured talks, the scope and structure of the talks remain contentious.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

ADVERTISEMENT

