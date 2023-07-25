Azimio replaces street demos with special parades for Wednesday maandamano

Instead of taking to the streets, the coalition has opted for a more poignant approach. In a statement issued on Monday, July 24, the coalition announced that they will be holding solidarity parades and vigils for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country.

The coalition's decision to change its approach comes as they seek to honour the victims of police brutality that have tragically lost their lives during previous demonstrations.

In addition to honouring the victims, Azimio seeks to amplify their cause on an international scale.

According to Azimio, the reported death toll stands at 50 individuals, with hundreds more sustaining grave injuries and currently receiving medical treatment.

"Azimio has made the decision that on Wednesday, rather than go to the streets for a peaceful demonstration as earlier announced, we will hold solidarity parades and vigil for victims of police brutality in various locations in all parts of the country," the statement reads.

The coalition is urging Kenyan citizens to participate actively in these vigils by lighting candles and laying flowers as a mark of remembrance and respect for the victims.

During these gatherings, Azimio encourages attendees to say prayers and read out the names of those who have suffered due to police brutality.

To facilitate this, the coalition has pledged to provide a comprehensive list of the victims ahead of the vigil.

Azimio's proactive approach extends beyond Wednesday's events.

The coalition has reached out to religious leaders, requesting them to dedicate Friday, Saturday, and Sunday prayers in remembrance of the victims who have suffered during peaceful demonstrations.