Babu Owino unlocks new Karate belt [Video]

Babu, who is the patron of the World Authority Traditional Karate Association of Kenya (WATKA), hosted the event at the Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena during the weekend.

During the event, he showcased the moves he had trained and expressed joy in advancing his skills.

Going from a white belt to a blue belt means that Babu is no longer an amateur but an advanced-level karateka.

ADVERTISEMENT

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino practising Karate at the Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena Pulse Live Kenya

Achieving the Blue Belt is not merely about learning a set of techniques; it is a testament to the practitioner's perseverance and grasp of the fundamental principles of Karate.

With a blue belt, one can defend themselves effectively and can spar with another participant or opponent.

Sparring is a controlled and supervised practice session where students engage in simulated combat with a training partner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The primary purpose of sparring is to apply and test the techniques learned in training in a dynamic and interactive setting.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino practicing Karate at the Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena Pulse Live Kenya

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino practicing Karate at the Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena Pulse Live Kenya

Understanding Karate belts

ADVERTISEMENT