Babu Owino unlocks new Karate belt [Video]

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has graduated from being a white belt karateka to the blue belt level.
Babu, who is the patron of the World Authority Traditional Karate Association of Kenya (WATKA), hosted the event at the Moi International Sports Centre, Indoor Arena during the weekend.
During the event, he showcased the moves he had trained and expressed joy in advancing his skills.
Going from a white belt to a blue belt means that Babu is no longer an amateur but an advanced-level karateka.
Achieving the Blue Belt is not merely about learning a set of techniques; it is a testament to the practitioner's perseverance and grasp of the fundamental principles of Karate.
With a blue belt, one can defend themselves effectively and can spar with another participant or opponent.
Sparring is a controlled and supervised practice session where students engage in simulated combat with a training partner.
The primary purpose of sparring is to apply and test the techniques learned in training in a dynamic and interactive setting.
Understanding Karate belts
- White Belt (Initiation): The starting point for all, the white belt symbolizes the beginning of the Karate journey. It denotes a clean slate, indicating a novice ready to absorb the fundamental principles of this martial art.
- Coloured Belts (Advancement): Moving beyond the white belt, practitioners enter a phase of progressive proficiency marked by coloured belts. Colours may vary across schools but commonly include yellow, orange, green, and blue. Each colour signifies an elevation in skill and a commitment to ongoing learning.
- Blue Belt (Maturation): The blue belt is a pivotal stage where practitioners transition from foundational learning to a nuanced understanding of Karate. Real sparring is introduced, emphasizing not only physical prowess but also strategic thinking and adaptability.
- Brown Belt (Refinement): Achieving the brown belt denotes a stage of mastery refinement. Practitioners delve into mastering complex techniques and refining the application of Kata, the traditional choreographed patterns of movements.
- Black Belt (Culmination): The black belt is a pinnacle achievement, symbolizing years of disciplined practice and dedication. It represents a level of mastery where the martial artist not only refines personal skills but also assumes the role of a teacher, guiding others on their Karate journey.
- Dan Ranks (Continued Growth): Beyond the black belt, practitioners enter dan ranks, indicating continued growth and contribution to the Karate community. Higher dan ranks reflect a deeper understanding of the art and carry additional responsibilities within the martial arts community.
