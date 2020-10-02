Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has issued a passionate apology to the People of Embakasi constituency over what her termed as failing to keep his promise.

According to the legislator, he promised his constituents, that the road between Fedha Stage and Gate B will be complete by September but unfortunately that did not materialize.

"Thank you very much the people of Embakasi East constituency, I would like to take this opportunity to deeply apologize from the bottom of my heart on a promise I made about the construction of the road from Fedha Stage all the way to gate B.

I did promise that the road will be constructed in September, which now we have passed. Today is 1st of October, and I want to tell you, that you gave me that mandate to work for you and i'm really going to work for you. I visited the relevant institutions and we came up with a solution for the construction of the said road. In the next 7 days there will be an award that will be issued then after that, it will 14 days, which is to around 21st October for appeal of the Contract. Then it will take another 16 days for the signing of the contract then we will proceed with the construction of the road between Fedha stage and gate B. That will run to about end of November. I want sincerely and deeply apologize to the great people of Embakasi East and know that am going to work on that road. Any inconveniences that am causing to the people of Embakasi East may you kindly forgive me and God bless you all” said Babu Owino.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

The apology comes days after Owino was ranked among the best performing lawmakers by Infotrack.

Top on the list is Emuhaya MP Jeremiah Omboko Milemba, under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party, who got 75.4% points., followed closely by Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng’eno with 71.4% points.

Others in the top 5 slot include Vincent Musyoka of Mwala Constituency (70.8%), Christopher Aseka of Khwisero (70.0%) and Patrick Mweu of Kibwezi West (69.8%).

Kibra MP Imran Okoth continued with the good record set by his late brother Ken Okoth, trouncing his 16 colleagues.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi (ODM)ranked second with Simba Arati and Babu Owino also making it among the top performers.

