The latest survey conducted by Infotrack has revealed the best performing lawmakers across the country with

Top on the list is Emuhaya MP Jeremiah Omboko Milemba, under the Amani National Congress (ANC) party, who got 75.4% points.

Embattled Emurua Dikir MP Johanna Ng’eno ranked second after garnering 71.4% points.

Others in the top 5 slot include Vincent Musyoka of Mwala Constituency (70.8%), Christopher Aseka of Khwisero (70.0%) and Patrick Mweu of Kibwezi West (69.8%).

In Nairobi, ODM took the lion’s share of the top 5 slots with Jubilee MPs conspicuously missing in the list of best performers.

Kibra MP Imran Okoth continued with the good record set by his late brother Ken Okoth, trouncing his 16 colleagues.

ODM boss Raila Odinga, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and Kibra MP Imran Okoth.

Westlands MP Tim Wanyonyi (ODM)ranked second with Simba Arati and Babu Owino also making it among the top performers.

In the Woman Representative category ODM once again outperformed Jubilee with Kisumu's Rosa Buyu toping the list with 61.5% followed closely by Homa Bay’s Gladys Wanga with 61%.

Other in the list include Lamu Woman Rep Obo Mohammed who ranked third with 60%, Samburu’s Maison Leshomo and her Makueni Counterpart Rose Museo came in fourth and fifth with 59.1% and 57.6% points respectively.

Worst performers

Outspoken Kiambu Women Rep Gathoni Wamuchomba led from the bottom, coming last with a paltry 39%.

Trans Nzoia's Janet Nangabo and Nyamira County's Jerusha Momanyi also took the bottom slots.

Isiolo South MP Abdi Koropu ranked as the worst performing MP countrywide with 33.0% followed by Kangema counterpart Clement Moturi, Molo's Francis Kuria and Bura's Ali Wario.