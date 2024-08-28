Babu Owino responds to President Museveni’s accusations

Babu, began his response by expressing gratitude to President Museveni for supporting Odinga’s bid for AUC Chairmanship.

He then transitioned to address broader issues that concern the youth and the future of leadership in Africa.

"As a young leader in Kenya, having grown up in poverty, I know what it means to lack," Owino stated.

"If you tell me that you’ve slept hungry, I know what it means to lack food because I’ve been through that. If you tell me that you lack school fees, I will feel you because I know what it is to lack school fees."

Owino used the opportunity to highlight his vision for leadership in Kenya and across Africa.

He stressed the importance of leaders who can empathise with the struggles of ordinary citizens and provide viable solutions.

"Because of the challenges that we face in Kenya and Africa, we as leaders are meant to provide solutions," he stated.

Reflecting on his personal experiences, Owino outlined his commitment to promoting a democratic society where every child has access to essential services such as healthcare and education.

"As Babu Owino, I stand for a democratic society where a child in Kenya will receive proper medication, education, and will equally get a job. Equally, a child in Uganda should receive the same treatment as a child in Kenya," he stated.

Call for Alternative Leadership

Owino’s response extended beyond defending himself against Museveni's accusations, focusing instead on a broader call for visionary leadership that can address the endemic issues of poverty and oppression in Africa.

"We must offer alternative visions of leadership that will save Africans from the shackles of oppression and the jaws of poverty," Owino concluded.

President Museveni’s remarks during the AUC Chairmanship bid launch raised eyebrows when he accused Owino of collaborating with anti-National Resistance Movement (NRM) groups in Uganda.

Museveni said, “There’s a character called Babu. I always see Babu dealing with anti-NRM groups. I have never accused him, but now I am accusing Babu.” The remarks added an unexpected layer of tension to the event, which was primarily focused on rallying support for Odinga's bid.

Political Implications

Owino’s measured response has been seen as an attempt to refocus the narrative on issues affecting ordinary Africans, such as poverty and access to essential services.

His comments resonate with the core themes of Raila Odinga's campaign for the AUC Chairmanship, which aims to advocate for inclusive development, democratic governance, and pan-African solidarity.

As the situation continues to unfold, political analysts are closely monitoring the impact of these exchanges on Kenya-Uganda relations and the broader campaign dynamics for the African Union Commission Chairmanship.

Both leaders, Museveni and Owino, have considerable influence, and their public statements are likely to shape the discourse around leadership and governance in the region.

The coming days will be crucial in assessing how these developments influence the political landscape, particularly as Odinga's bid gains momentum and garners attention from various African leaders and stakeholders.