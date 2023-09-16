Babu Owino speaks on his political future & running for Nairobi governorship

Speaking to TV47’s Willys Raburu during the Wabebe Experience show, the MP exuded confidence, noting that he is overqualified for a number of elective positions in the country.

“I am overqualified to win any position in this country from the President to a village elder,” Owino explained before laying out his options.

“I have an option of going for President and I can go and be successful. Number two, I have the option of being the deputy president in 2027. Number three I have an option of being a governor in 2027.

“If anybody is in the position of (Nairobi) governor know that seat is vacant in 2027. If the youth see the name of Babu, the name of Sakaja or any other person on the ballot, all of them will vote for me.” He added.

The lawmaker who is serving his second term noted that he has all it takes to win the seat and succeed.

“It is not just about going for it but going to be in that position, because I have everything that I’m required to have to win that position,” he asserted.

He noted that he will make the big announcement on which seat he will go for sometime in 2025 or 2026.

Pulse Live Kenya

Speaking on his political future, the MP noted that at the right time, he could one day step into opposition leader Raila Odinga’s shoes.

“What I can say is that Baba (Raila) is my king and my leader as we speak, and I need to respect that. It is wrong to discuss succession politics when the king is still alive. If somebody has a wife, you don’t discuss how you will inherit the wife when the person is still alive.

“Our time will come and when that time comes I can assure you what you have said (succeeding Raila) is going to be true,” the legislator added.