The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Babu Owino speaks on his political future & running for Nairobi governorship

Charles Ouma

Babu Owino noted that he is expressed confidence in trouncing his opponents, noting that he is overqualified.

A snip image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino when he appeared on Wabebe XP show hosted by Willys Raburu
A snip image of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino when he appeared on Wabebe XP show hosted by Willys Raburu

Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has explained his options, hinting at going for the Nairobi Governor seat currently held by Johnson Sakaja.

Recommended articles

Speaking to TV47’s Willys Raburu during the Wabebe Experience show, the MP exuded confidence, noting that he is overqualified for a number of elective positions in the country.

“I am overqualified to win any position in this country from the President to a village elder,” Owino explained before laying out his options.

“I have an option of going for President and I can go and be successful. Number two, I have the option of being the deputy president in 2027. Number three I have an option of being a governor in 2027.

ADVERTISEMENT

“If anybody is in the position of (Nairobi) governor know that seat is vacant in 2027. If the youth see the name of Babu, the name of Sakaja or any other person on the ballot, all of them will vote for me.” He added.

The lawmaker who is serving his second term noted that he has all it takes to win the seat and succeed.

“It is not just about going for it but going to be in that position, because I have everything that I’m required to have to win that position,” he asserted.

He noted that he will make the big announcement on which seat he will go for sometime in 2025 or 2026.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino when he appeared on Wabebe XP show hosted by Willys Raburu
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino when he appeared on Wabebe XP show hosted by Willys Raburu Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking on his political future, the MP noted that at the right time, he could one day step into opposition leader Raila Odinga’s shoes.

“What I can say is that Baba (Raila) is my king and my leader as we speak, and I need to respect that. It is wrong to discuss succession politics when the king is still alive. If somebody has a wife, you don’t discuss how you will inherit the wife when the person is still alive.

“Our time will come and when that time comes I can assure you what you have said (succeeding Raila) is going to be true,” the legislator added.

The lawmaker has consistently been ranked among the best-performing MPs in the country, with a high approval rating among his constituents.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Babu Owino speaks on his political future & running for Nairobi governorship

Babu Owino speaks on his political future & running for Nairobi governorship

This is pathetic and insensitive - Miguna unleashes his wrath on David Ndii

This is pathetic and insensitive - Miguna unleashes his wrath on David Ndii

How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women

How to check if you have been shortlisted for the KDF Specialist Officers & Tradesmen/women

It has been a grand disaster - Raila gives verdict on Ruto regime & way forward

It has been a grand disaster - Raila gives verdict on Ruto regime & way forward

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Mystery woman surfaces in the death of Nairobi Hospital Finance boss Eric Maigo

Why Gachagua was wrong about tigers existing in Kenya

Why Gachagua was wrong about tigers existing in Kenya

Ruto fulfils promise made to Eldoret mum 5 years ago

Ruto fulfils promise made to Eldoret mum 5 years ago

Top 15 TV stations in Kenya by viewership - Geo Poll report

Top 15 TV stations in Kenya by viewership - Geo Poll report

Kindiki explains how gov't caught Belgian sending millions to Kenyan women

Kindiki explains how gov't caught Belgian sending millions to Kenyan women

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL)

I couldn't be more proud of me - Charlene Ruto says after latest graduation

Tourists waiting to enter Nairobi National Park

Nairobi National Park revenue up by 566.67% despite tourist complaints

Chief Justice Martha Koome

Judiciary announces 961 jobs paying between Sh1,500 to Sh2,000 per day [How to apply]

Sean Cardovillis

Inside journalist Sean Cardovillis' last moments before death struck