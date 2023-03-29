ADVERTISEMENT
MP dies after being hit by motorcycle in Nairobi

Denis Mwangi

RIP

Banissa MP Kulow Maalim
Banissa MP Kulow Maalim

The family of Kulow Hassan Maalim has announced the death of the Banissa MP (Mandera County) while undergoing treatment at Aga Khan Hospital in Nairobi.

According to the family, Maalim was being treated for head injuries he sustained after being hit by a motorcycle in Nairobi.

The accident happened on Sunday, March 26, in South B estate and he was taken to the ICU.

The late MP will be laid to rest on Tuesday, at 4:00 pm at the Muslim Cemetery in Lang'ata.

Banissa MP Kulow Maalim
Banissa MP Kulow Maalim Pulse Live Kenya

Eldas MP Adan Keynan, leading his colleagues, has expressed their grief at the loss of an illustrious leader and a dedicated public servant.

Kulow was known for his amiable personality, and he served his community with great honor and skill, Keynan said.

Mandera West MP Adan Haji Yussuf Adan Haji has also offered his condolences to the people of Banisa and the late MP's family.

He remembered Kulow as a great leader and a devoted Muslim who played a significant role in society.

Banissa MP Kulow Maalim
Banissa MP Kulow Maalim Pulse Live Kenya

Kulow Maalim Hassan was an MP since 2017, representing Banissa in the August House.

He was also a member of the Departmental Committee on Transport, Public Works, and Housing.

More to follow...

