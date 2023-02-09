Barbara Magoha recounts how husband appeared to her in a dream day after his death

She said that within 2 hours, Magoha had suffered four heart attacks before he succumbed.

Both she and her son Michael Magoha had resuscitated the former CSseveral times as they tried to rush him to the hospital.

Pulse Live Kenya

“I think it was one of the most stressful things for my son when he (Magoha) had the third attack, knowing the implications of having a third attack.

"When he finally had the fourth one he passed and all this happened within two hours," she spoke.

Barbara said the following day, Magoha appeared to her in a dream and they had a conversation which helped her come to terms with what had happened.

“I dreamt that he asked me, the same way we used to discuss, by pulling his seat and asking me ‘What do you think I would have done in this situation? It was best for you and best for me’," she recalled her husband's question in the dream.

"I woke up and said ‘I set you free’,” Barbara said.

During the requiem service, she expressed gratitude for the opportunity to have known Magoha for forty years.

“There is nothing like 50/50 in marriage, there is always one person sacrificing more than the other, but everything just comes to 100, and we understood that. He was not perfect, and neither am I,” she added.

Pulse Live Kenya

On his part, Magoha’s son said one of the most common questions he encountered was to narrate the experience of being raised by the no-nonsense former CS.

He recounted that to him Magoha was a loving dad who found time to do his work and spend time with his family.

“What my dad would want everyone to remember is to spend time with people. He was a professor who had mentees who were also professors, it’s amazing how he found time for that.

“His mentees are the ones that came to support and help me and that’s what impresses me. Forget pomp and ceremony and spend time with people, that’s what he would want you to remember,” he said.

Former Lands CS Faridah Karoney, on her part, revealed that the late former Education CS once sought her help after almost losing ownership of a piece of land in Nairobi.

Karoney said that she was initially taken aback after Magoha visited her office and explained what had transpired.

Pulse Live Kenya

“Once Magoha lost his title and I thought he would beat me up, you know he was a very heavily built man. He came and told me Farida how can I lose my title and you’re the minister for lands?” she recalled.