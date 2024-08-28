Bed Palace gives update on store status after Thika Road fire incident

Following a mysterious fire outbreak in the Kasarani area along the Thika Superhighway in Nairobi, Bed Palace furniture store has reassured its customers that their shop is safe.

The fire, which occurred on Wednesday morning, caused destruction to a nearby furniture store, prompting concern among the public.

Fire breaks out at Kasarani store

The blaze erupted in the mid-morning hours, swiftly engulfing a furniture shop and causing significant damage.

Videos circulated on social media showed scenes of chaos, with thick plumes of smoke rising from the burning building.

Local residents and business owners rushed to the scene, frantically trying to salvage items from neighbouring stores, fearing the fire would spread further.

Speculation & concern over Bed Palace

As news of the fire spread, rumours began to circulate on social media that the popular Bed Palace furniture store, also located in the Kasarani area, was the business affected by the fire.

Some users suggested that this was the second time in less than a year that Bed Palace had been hit by a fire, adding to the confusion and concern.

Mysterious fire destroys furniture shop in Kasarani Pulse Live Kenya

Several social media users speculated that the fire could have been a result of business rivalry gone wrong, although no official cause for the fire has been confirmed.

The lack of clear information fuelled these rumours, causing alarm among Bed Palace's customers who feared for the safety of the shop and its furniture.

Bed Palace responds to customer concerns

In response to the growing speculation and concern, Bed Palace issued a statement on their social media platforms to clarify the situation.

The store reassured its customers that their business was not affected by the fire and confirmed that the blaze had occurred at a different store.

"Hello, it’s not our shop. We are safe, thanks for the concern," the statement read, addressing the worries of their customers directly.

This confirmation brought relief to many who had been anxiously following the news.

Bed Palace also expressed gratitude to their customers and the wider public for their concern and support.

Fire safety remains a concern

While Bed Palace was quick to confirm its safety, the incident has raised broader concerns about fire safety in the Kasarani area.

The cause of the fire remains unknown, prompting calls for investigations to understand the circumstances that led to the outbreak.

Business owners and residents alike are anxious to see preventive measures put in place to avoid such incidents in the future.