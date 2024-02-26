Benny Hinn's prayer for Charlene Ruto to get a hubby soon gets Kenyans talking [Video]

The prayer directly addressed Charlene Ruto's desire for a future spouse, with Pastor Hinn asking for divine intervention to bring her the partner of her dreams.

"Give her a husband. That will fulfil that call with her. Lord, send that young man her way. That will be a strength to her, a great support to her," Hinn prayed.

He emphasised the need for a strong, supportive partner as Charlene embarks on her spiritual and professional journey to spread the gospel.

This prayer comes at a time when Charlene Ruto has been subject to rumours regarding her dating life, specifically, speculation linking her to popular gospel musician Daddy Owen.

Despite the grapevine, the prayer session at the crusade seems to suggest that the first daughter is yet to find a suitor.

"Lord, send him her way, soon. Let him be exactly what she wants, everything she wants. Grant it, Lord, grant it Lord in the name of Jesus,” Hinn continued.

Daddy Owen and Charlene Ruto’s relationship

In recent times, social media has been abuzz with speculation about the relationship between Charlene Ruto and Daddy Owen.

Rumours of a budding romance between the two have been the subject of much speculation and interest, with fans and followers eager for confirmation or denial from the parties involved.

It all started when Charlene Ruto and Daddy Owen were spotted together at several public events, looking seemingly close and comfortable in each other's company.

Pictures and videos of the duo quickly made rounds on social media platforms, sparking rumours about a possible romantic link.

Pulse Live Kenya

Charlene Ruto, known for her advocacy on youth empowerment, has remained relatively private about her personal life. Her public appearances are often centred around her initiatives and efforts to engage the youth in sustainable development projects across Kenya.

Daddy Owen, on the other hand, has been a staple in the Kenyan music scene, celebrated for his contributions to gospel music and his philanthropic efforts.

Daddy Owen clarifies relationship with Charlene Ruto

In November 2023, the musician categorically stated that they share friendship and professional collaborations.

He highlighted the various projects they are working on together, emphasizing that not every association is romantically inclined.

"Hapana. Ni job tu. Apart form being just friends kuna projects mingi tunafanya pamoja... Si lazima kila time mkiniona na mtu lazima awe mtu," he said.

Having been in the entertainment industry for two decades, Daddy Owen acknowledged the dynamics of public curiosity and the questions surrounding celebrity relationships.

In December 2023, President Ruto's daughter graced the artist’s rural home in Eshieywe, Kakamega County.

The visit was marked by an abundance of festivities, including music, dance, and ululations that resonated through Ebhusang'ang'a village.