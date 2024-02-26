The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Benny Hinn's prayer for Charlene Ruto to get a hubby soon gets Kenyans talking [Video]

Denis Mwangi

Kenyans react to Benny Hinn's prayer for Charlene Ruto to get a hubby soon

Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL)
Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL)

Renowned Israeli-American televangelist Benny Hinn offered a special prayer for First Daughter, Charlene Ruto after she requested on the last day of his crusade at Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Recommended articles

The prayer directly addressed Charlene Ruto's desire for a future spouse, with Pastor Hinn asking for divine intervention to bring her the partner of her dreams.

"Give her a husband. That will fulfil that call with her. Lord, send that young man her way. That will be a strength to her, a great support to her," Hinn prayed.

He emphasised the need for a strong, supportive partner as Charlene embarks on her spiritual and professional journey to spread the gospel.

ADVERTISEMENT

This prayer comes at a time when Charlene Ruto has been subject to rumours regarding her dating life, specifically, speculation linking her to popular gospel musician Daddy Owen.

Despite the grapevine, the prayer session at the crusade seems to suggest that the first daughter is yet to find a suitor.

"Lord, send him her way, soon. Let him be exactly what she wants, everything she wants. Grant it, Lord, grant it Lord in the name of Jesus,” Hinn continued.

ADVERTISEMENT

In recent times, social media has been abuzz with speculation about the relationship between Charlene Ruto and Daddy Owen.

Rumours of a budding romance between the two have been the subject of much speculation and interest, with fans and followers eager for confirmation or denial from the parties involved.

It all started when Charlene Ruto and Daddy Owen were spotted together at several public events, looking seemingly close and comfortable in each other's company.

Pictures and videos of the duo quickly made rounds on social media platforms, sparking rumours about a possible romantic link.

Daddy Owen, Charlene Ruto and others in netball a pitch ( Daddy Owen - Instagram)
Daddy Owen, Charlene Ruto and others in netball a pitch ( Daddy Owen - Instagram) Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

Charlene Ruto, known for her advocacy on youth empowerment, has remained relatively private about her personal life. Her public appearances are often centred around her initiatives and efforts to engage the youth in sustainable development projects across Kenya.

Daddy Owen, on the other hand, has been a staple in the Kenyan music scene, celebrated for his contributions to gospel music and his philanthropic efforts.

In November 2023, the musician categorically stated that they share friendship and professional collaborations.

He highlighted the various projects they are working on together, emphasizing that not every association is romantically inclined.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hapana. Ni job tu. Apart form being just friends kuna projects mingi tunafanya pamoja... Si lazima kila time mkiniona na mtu lazima awe mtu," he said.

Having been in the entertainment industry for two decades, Daddy Owen acknowledged the dynamics of public curiosity and the questions surrounding celebrity relationships.

In December 2023, President Ruto's daughter graced the artist’s rural home in Eshieywe, Kakamega County.

The visit was marked by an abundance of festivities, including music, dance, and ululations that resonated through Ebhusang'ang'a village.

Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023
Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Charlene Ruto visited Daddy Owen's family in Kakamega in December 2023 Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Benny Hinn's prayer for Charlene Ruto to get a hubby soon gets Kenyans talking [Video]

Benny Hinn's prayer for Charlene Ruto to get a hubby soon gets Kenyans talking [Video]

CS Kuria clashes with Rachel Ruto over Benny Hinn's crusade in Nairobi

CS Kuria clashes with Rachel Ruto over Benny Hinn's crusade in Nairobi

Kimani Ichung'wah heckled & forced to abandon speech in Kiambu as crowd defends Uhuru

Kimani Ichung'wah heckled & forced to abandon speech in Kiambu as crowd defends Uhuru

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

Benny Hinn’s Biography: Family, marriage, ministry healing crusades & controversies

Rachel Ruto reveals the source of funds for Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

Rachel Ruto reveals the source of funds for Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

Kenyan woman collapses & dies 3 days after arriving in Canada

Kenyan woman collapses & dies 3 days after arriving in Canada

This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

This is the heartbeat of Baba - Ida Odinga reveals preferred candidate to succeed Raila

Mike Sonko to support Edna Awuor's quest for justice in Kelvin Kiptum baby mama saga

Mike Sonko to support Edna Awuor's quest for justice in Kelvin Kiptum baby mama saga

DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

DCI gives update on abduction of pastor organizing Benny Hinn's crusade at Nyayo Stadium

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor

How gov't pathologist Johansen Oduor handles families that dispute his autopsy findings

James Ayugi the founder of eCitizen

eCitizen founder breaks down what happens to school fees paid via the platform

Video of employer assaulting female staff sparks reactions on social media

Reactions as video of employer assaulting female staff in Nairobi clothes shop surfaces

Lead singer of Morgan Heritage, the late Peter Anthony Morgan

Lead singer of Morgan Heritage, Peter Morgan dies at 47