Millions KDF soldiers' families receive if they die in battle within & outside Kenya

Amos Robi

While outlining these benefits, Duale acknowledged that there have been instances where access to the funds becomes problematic due to family disputes.

KDF soldiers during a patrol
KDF soldiers during a patrol

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale has defended the government's treatment of its soldiers and their families upon leaving the force.

In a recent appearance before the Senate, Duale provided insights into the welfare packages for Kenya’s security forces, emphasising their entitlements.

One of the highlights of Duale's remarks was the revelation that officers who die in battle within the Kenyan borders are entitled to a substantial Sh4 million payout.

This payout, according to Duale, includes a component known as "death gratuity," designed to support the families of the soldiers.

Furthermore, the Cabinet Secretary disclosed that soldiers who were part of the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) receive an additional financial benefit.

Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale
Defence Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale

In addition to the Sh4 million, they are eligible for Sh7,430,000 from the United Nations and the African Union.

"If the officer is serving within our country, the family immediately receives Sh4 million, which includes a component called death gratuity. But if they were serving in ATMIS, that family receives an extra Sh7,430,000 (50,000 USD)," Duale stated.

While outlining these benefits, Duale acknowledged that there have been instances where access to the funds becomes problematic due to family disputes.

Nevertheless, he assured the Senate that the government is committed to providing financial support within the first four weeks to facilitate decent and respectful burials for Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) officers.

"But there is a problem where the families don't agree. We get a few cases where, because of the family dispute, the money becomes not accessible. But Sh4million within the first four weeks. We give decent respectable burials to KDF officers," Duale added.

KDF Soldiers on patrol
KDF Soldiers on patrol

Additionally, Duale shared an important update regarding KDF troops operating under ATMIS. He revealed that the final contingent of KDF troops will conclude their withdrawal from the mission by December 31, 2024.

This announcement comes six months after ATMIS celebrated its first anniversary, reaffirming its dedication to contributing to Somalia’s stability and development.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

