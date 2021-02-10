Former Cabinet Minister Simeon Nyachae died on February 1st, 2021, aged 88, barely five days to his 89th birthday.

Many will remember him for being a no-nonsense leader who always stood his ground as he played a huge role in shaping Kenya, having served in powerful positions under the first three presidents of Kenya.

Others describe him as an astute businessman who engaged in agricultural activities, manufacturing, transport real estate, and also banking.

Early Life

Nyachae was one of the favorite sons of colonial administrator, Senior Chief Musa Nyandusi and late Pauline Bosibori Nyandusi. He was born in 1932.

He joined Nyanchwa Seventh Day Adventist for his Primary school education in 1941-1946 and later joined Kereri Intermediate school for his secondary education from 1947 -1948. He then joined the Kisii Government African School from 1949 – 1951.

Career

Simeon Nyachae’s career began in civil service before he joined politics soon after retirement. He first worked as a district clerk in his father’s office before he went to London to study Public Administration and upon return in 1960, he was employed as a District Officer in Kangundo Division.

He went to Churchill College in Cambridge where he studied for a Diploma in Public Administration and was promoted to District Commissioner in 1963 and 1965, he was appointed a Provincial Commissioner a capacity he served in until 1979.

He was later appointed Secretary to the Cabinet and Head of Civil Service under the Governments of Mzee Jomo Kenyatta and Daniel Arap Moi.

Politics

After retiring from the Civil service, he contested for the Nyaribari Chache parliamentary seat in 1992 on a KANU ticket and won and was appointed Agriculture Minister before he was moved to the Finance docket.

In 1999, President Moi moved him to the Ministry of Industry but resigned and joined Ford-People which was the main opposition party then.

In 2002, he unsuccessfully vied for Presidency on the Ford-People ticket but came in 3rd after Mwai Kibaki and Uhuru Kenyatta, but was successfully elected into parliament. In 2004, President Kibaki appointed Nyachae Minister for Energy and later moved him to Roads.

He unsuccessfully defended his parliamentary seat in 2007 and after which he officially retired from Politics.

Family

Simeon Nyachae was married to five wives; late Esther Nyaboke Nyachae, late Drusilla Kerubo Nyachae, Martha Mwango Nyachae, Silvia Nyokabi, and Grace Wamuyu Nyachae. He is believed to have between 20 – 35 children.