Bishop Gilbert Deya's next plans after being acquitted 17 years later

Speaking to the media after the ruling, he shared his future plans and expressed a sense of relief and gratitude.

The bishop said he has forgiven those who accused him, and revealed his intention to return to the UK and resume his ministry.

While acknowledging the damage caused to his reputation by the case, Deya remained positive about the future.

"The case tinted my name ...but I'm happy that I'm going back to the ministry...I'm happy that I've been acquitted," he spoke.

However, the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to support their claims, leading to Deya's acquittal.

During the trial, Deya's lawyer, John Swaka, successfully argued that the prosecution's evidence was riddled with inconsistencies and inconclusive discrepancies. This line of defense ultimately resulted in Deya's exoneration.

Bishop Gilbert Deya's background

Deya was born on February 2, 1937, in Juja, Kiambu County, outside of Nairobi. He was the eleventh child in a family of fifteen children.

He was ordained by the United Evangelical Church of Kenya and styles himself as an "Archbishop"

Deya was an evangelist in Kenya in the late 1980s to early 1990s before moving to the UK, where he established Gilbert Deya Ministries in 1997.

The ministry had church services at rented and owned buildings in Liverpool, London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Luton, Reading, Manchester, and Sheffield.

Deya's wife was arrested in November 2004 in connection with child trafficking allegations.

She was accused of stealing five children from the Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi and taking them to the UK