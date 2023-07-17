The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Bishop Gilbert Deya's next plans after being acquitted 17 years later

Denis Mwangi

Bishop Gilbert Deya was arrested in the UK in 2006 and charged with child trafficking before being extradited to Kenya in 2017 to face charges of stealing five children.

Bishop Gilbert Deya addressing the media on July 17, 2023
Bishop Gilbert Deya addressing the media on July 17, 2023

Bishop Gilbert Deya, was on Monday, July 17 acquitted of five child theft charges by a Nairobi court.

Recommended articles

Speaking to the media after the ruling, he shared his future plans and expressed a sense of relief and gratitude.

The bishop said he has forgiven those who accused him, and revealed his intention to return to the UK and resume his ministry.

I am 82 and she is 27 - Bishop Gilbert Deyadefends decision to marry young Kenyan girl
I am 82 and she is 27 - Bishop Gilbert Deyadefends decision to marry young Kenyan girl Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

While acknowledging the damage caused to his reputation by the case, Deya remained positive about the future.

"The case tinted my name ...but I'm happy that I'm going back to the ministry...I'm happy that I've been acquitted," he spoke.

Having been deported from the UK to Kenya in August 2017 Deya faced accusations of stealing five children.

READ: 10 controversial things you didn't know about Gilbert Deya

However, the prosecution failed to present sufficient evidence to support their claims, leading to Deya's acquittal.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the trial, Deya's lawyer, John Swaka, successfully argued that the prosecution's evidence was riddled with inconsistencies and inconclusive discrepancies. This line of defense ultimately resulted in Deya's exoneration.

Televangelist Gilbert Deya with a police officer.
Televangelist Gilbert Deya with a police officer. ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

Deya was born on February 2, 1937, in Juja, Kiambu County, outside of Nairobi. He was the eleventh child in a family of fifteen children.

He was ordained by the United Evangelical Church of Kenya and styles himself as an "Archbishop"

Deya was an evangelist in Kenya in the late 1980s to early 1990s before moving to the UK, where he established Gilbert Deya Ministries in 1997.

The ministry had church services at rented and owned buildings in Liverpool, London, Birmingham, Nottingham, Luton, Reading, Manchester, and Sheffield.

Deya's wife was arrested in November 2004 in connection with child trafficking allegations.

ADVERTISEMENT

She was accused of stealing five children from the Pumwani Maternity Hospital in Nairobi and taking them to the UK

Deya himself was arrested in the UK in 2006 and charged with child trafficking. He was extradited to Kenya in 2017 to face charges of stealing five children.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Bishop Gilbert Deya's next plans after being acquitted 17 years later

Bishop Gilbert Deya's next plans after being acquitted 17 years later

David Ndii exposes how Ruto funded opposition against Uhuru's legacy project

David Ndii exposes how Ruto funded opposition against Uhuru's legacy project

Kenya Kwanza MPs call Ruto to order, escalate Azimio protests to 'domestic terrorism'

Kenya Kwanza MPs call Ruto to order, escalate Azimio protests to 'domestic terrorism'

Winnie Odinga laughs off Huddah's take on Raila's anti-gov't protests

Winnie Odinga laughs off Huddah's take on Raila's anti-gov't protests

Ruto's fiery speech to visiting African presidents

Ruto's fiery speech to visiting African presidents

The government has plans to assassinate Raila - Oburu claims

The government has plans to assassinate Raila - Oburu claims

Details of Ruto's plan to tame Raila ahead of protests

Details of Ruto's plan to tame Raila ahead of protests

DCI heaps praises on 2 women who subdued gunmen & recovered stolen firearms

DCI heaps praises on 2 women who subdued gunmen & recovered stolen firearms

Ruto arrives in style for Nyanza tour after ditching motorcade

Ruto arrives in style for Nyanza tour after ditching motorcade

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

FILE PHOTO: A worker holds a nozzle to pump petrol into a vehicle at a fuel station in Mumbai, India, May 21, 2018. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

EPRA issues new fuel prices for July - August

Interior CS Kithure Kindiki during a security briefing meeting with Wajir County Security and Intelligence Committee on July 4, 2023

CS Kindiki cracks the whip on Raila following protests in Nairobi

Trade CS Moses Kuria

CS Kuria reveals gov't action that triggered violent protests in Mlolongo

New York Mayor Eric Adams raised Kenya's flag in the city for the first time on June 30, 2023

Why New York Mayor held Madaraka Day celebrations in U.S.