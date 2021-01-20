National Unit Platform Candidate Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine has filed an official complaint at United Nations Working Group on Arbitrary Detention ( UN-WGAD) through Nigerian human rights lawyer Femi Falana protesting his unlawful house arrest.

In his petition to the UN-WGAD, Falana said that the Ugandan government “is arbitrarily depriving activist, musician, and politician, Bobi Wine, of his liberty and continues to arbitrarily put him and his wife, Barbara Kyagulanyi, under house arrest.”

He added that the continued detention of Wine and his family was arbitrary and in violation of Uganda’s Constitution and obligations under international human rights law.

The Working Group on Arbitrary Detention is a body of independent human rights experts that investigate cases of arbitrary arrest and detention.

“Nigerian human rights lawyer Femi Falana has filed this complaint on my behalf to the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Arrest. We are challenging my continued illegal confinement by the Ugandan police and the military!” reads Bobi Wine’s tweet.

This comes hours after Bobi said that he had run out of food and milk yet he has a 18 months old baby in the house.

Wine who came in second in the recently concluded Ugandan Presidential elections pointed out that the kid had paid the aunt who is his wife a visit when the police placed him and his wife under house arrest.

He further disclosed that the father to the kid had been denied access to her because no one is allowed to leave or enter his compound.

“Day Six under house arrest and we're still stuck with an 18 months old baby who had paid a visit to her auntie (my wife) be4 we were raided & besieged. The Dad has been denied access to her. We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound,” said Bobi Wine.

