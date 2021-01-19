Uganda’s National Unity Platform (NUP) Robert Kyagulanyi a.k.a Bobi Wine has said that they have run out of food and milk as he is under house arrest for the sixth day with an 18 months old baby.

In a statement on Tuesday, Wine who came in second in the recently concluded Ugandan Presidential elections said that the kid had paid the aunt who is his wife a visit when the police placed him and his wife under house arrest.

He mentioned that the father to the kid has also been denied access to her because no one is allowed to leave or enter his compound.

“Day Six under house arrest and we're still stuck with an 18 months old baby who had paid a visit to her auntie (my wife) be4 we were raided & besieged. The Dad has been denied access to her. We have run out of food and milk. No one is allowed to leave or come into our compound,” said Bobi Wine.

Bobi Wine

A few days ago, Bobi Wine revealed that he had been under house arrest with his wife for four days after the Military surrounded his home, and had not been allowed to step outside.

He added that his wife tried to pick food from the garden but she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers.

“It’s now four days since the military surrounded our home and placed my wife and I under house arrest. We have run out of food supplies and when my wife tried to pick food from the garden yesterday, she was blocked and assaulted by the soldiers staged in our compound. (ADMIN)” reads the tweet from Bobi Wine.