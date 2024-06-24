Boniface Mwangi & other activists arrested in company of former CJ Mutunga

Haki Africa Executive Director Hussein Khalid, activist Boniface Mwangi, and journalist Hanifa Adan have been arrested at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters in the company of former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga.
Security agencies have been accused of making arrests and holding the individuals incommunicado which is against the law.
Recommended articles
The group initially presented themselves to oppose the recent abductions that have been reported following a wave of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.
In a recent update, Hussein Khalid tweeted, "I, Boniface Mwangi, Hanifa Adan we have been arrested by DCI inside the DCI Headquarters and taken to Nairobi Area Police Station in the company of Willy Mutunga."
Several individuals, including Billy Simani and Dr. Austin Omondi, had been abducted and subsequently released.
However, Shadrack Kiprono remains missing after being captured in South B over the weekend.
The security agencies have been accused of making these arrests and holding individuals incommunicado, actions deemed unconstitutional and against the law.
“Abductions are unconstitutional. The police are supposed to comply with human rights,” Mutunga stated before his arrest.
Mwangi also expressed his concerns, stating that citizens should not live in fear of abduction due to dissent.
Mwangi narrowly escaped an attempted abduction by individuals suspected to be police officers last Friday after he visited City Mortuary to condole with the family of Rex Kanyike, who was shot in Nairobi after participating in anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.
This arrest highlights the ongoing tensions and controversies surrounding the government's handling of protests and the opposition to the Finance Bill 2024.