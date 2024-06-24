Boniface Mwangi & other activists arrested in company of former CJ Mutunga

The group initially presented themselves to oppose the recent abductions that have been reported following a wave of protests against the Finance Bill 2024.

In a recent update, Hussein Khalid tweeted, "I, Boniface Mwangi, Hanifa Adan we have been arrested by DCI inside the DCI Headquarters and taken to Nairobi Area Police Station in the company of Willy Mutunga."

Several individuals, including Billy Simani and Dr. Austin Omondi, had been abducted and subsequently released.

However, Shadrack Kiprono remains missing after being captured in South B over the weekend.

Boniface Mwangi with other activist at DCI headquarters Pulse Live Kenya

The security agencies have been accused of making these arrests and holding individuals incommunicado, actions deemed unconstitutional and against the law.

“Abductions are unconstitutional. The police are supposed to comply with human rights,” Mutunga stated before his arrest.

Mwangi also expressed his concerns, stating that citizens should not live in fear of abduction due to dissent.

Mwangi narrowly escaped an attempted abduction by individuals suspected to be police officers last Friday after he visited City Mortuary to condole with the family of Rex Kanyike, who was shot in Nairobi after participating in anti-Finance Bill demonstrations.

Anti Finance Bill 2024 protestors in Eldoret Town Pulse Live Kenya