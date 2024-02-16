Senator Okiya Omtatah escapes unhurt after road accident

The senator's decision to buckle up proved lifesaving as it kept him strapped to the seat after his vehicle was thrust off the road by the impact.

The accident occurred in the Ojola area, when a trailer experiencing brake failure lost control and collided with Senator Omtatah's vehicle.

The trailer driver reported the brake malfunction as the cause of the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senator Okiyah Omtatah's vehicle involved in accident at Ojola area Pulse Live Kenya

The senator's vehicle was damaged but he was able to escape unhurt.

Emergency services promptly responded to the scene, and an investigation was initiated by officers from Maseno Police Station.

Specific details of their preliminary findings have yet to be disclosed.

The incident with Senator Omtatah occurs against a backdrop of concerning road safety statistics in Kenya.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the latest figures released in December 2023, there were 4,139 fatalities from road accidents in that year.

These numbers reveal a pressing issue, with common causes of accidents including speeding, impaired driving, and vehicle malfunctions.

The human cost of these accidents is immense, with families and communities frequently left to mourn the loss of loved ones.

In response to the rising road fatalities, the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has been proactive in implementing measures to curb these incidents.

Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the NTSA has introduced a re-testing program for commercial and public service vehicle drivers.