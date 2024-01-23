The sports category has moved to a new website.

How Imenti House robbers made away with over Sh2 million goods in 33 minutes

Lynet Okumu

Businessman asks for help after thieves swept his PS5s worth over Sh2 million at Imenti House

In a shocking daylight heist caught on CCTV, an audacious robbery unfolded at a gaming store in Imenti House, Nairobi's bustling Central Business District.

The incident targeted GameMasters_Ke, a gaming hub known for its collection of PS5 gaming consoles. The daring theft has left the store owner, Ezekiel Mungai, in disbelief, prompting a public alert and urgent calls for action.

The first alert about the incident came from JustRosalyn, an X account, who swiftly issued a public alert regarding the theft.

Ezekiel Mungai, the owner of the gaming store, shared an account of the incident with this writer on January 22.

According to Mungai, the perpetrators entered Imenti House through the rear gate at 7:00 AM. The first batch of intruders comprised three individuals, with two engaging the guards in conversation while one forcefully broke the initial door.

"These guys came into Imenti House from the rear gate around 7:00 Am. From the footage, we could see they had a conversation with the security guards from here and there. The first batch came in 3 people. Two people were continuously talking to the guard while one person broke the first door," he said.

By 7:15 AM, the remaining two perpetrators proceeded to break into the gaming store, breaching a total of three doors to access their target.

"Around 7:15 the two also proceeded and broke into the shop. They broke three doors in total to get to our shop," he said.

The CCTV footage further revealed additional accomplices in the form of a vehicle, with two individuals coordinating the operation.

One suspect, clad in a dust coat, was observed moving in and out of the store, engaging in conversation with another individual in a white jacket. The thieves made a swift exit from Imenti House at 7:33 AM, leaving Mungai and his team in shock.

"This thing was a whole organisation. From another footage, we could see a car coming in na hawakuingia na the front part of the car. Then there were some other two guys: One with a dust coat who was constantly going in and coming out, and conversing with another in a white jacket," he said.

The level of sophistication displayed in the robbery indicated a well-organised operation. The thieves successfully made off with a considerable stash, stealing around 16 PS5 gaming consoles, complete with controllers.

Mungai estimated the total loss at approximately Sh120,000 per machine, factoring in the value of the consoles and the accompanying controllers.

"They were able to take all the machines that we had... Around 16 of them. Depending on the number of games that we had installed, because they also took the controllers, we are talking about approximately Sh120,000 per machine because of the number of controllers that were there. But not all of them have the same value, others cost more than that, like 125K, so I am just approximating." he said.

Mungai, who had been operating the gaming hub for five years, expressed that this was the first time such a significant incident had occurred.

The theft forced him to take leave from his regular job to address the aftermath. The store, which had three employees, is now compelled to close down.

In response to the incident, Mungai promptly reported the robbery to Central Police, initiating an ongoing investigation into the matter.

Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu Lynet Okumu writes on various subjects, from business to entertainment, lifestyle &amp; health, in Africa and beyond. She is a graduate of Journalism and Mass Communication from the Masinde Muliro University.

