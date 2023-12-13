The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto emphasized the need for a strategic approach to address overloading issues in the transmission lines, which often lead to disruptions in power supply.

President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023
President William Ruto during a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on October 3, 2023

In a decisive move to address the persistent issue of power failures that have been hampering Kenya's investment landscape, President William Ruto, during a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday, directed the Ministry of Energy to take comprehensive measures.

Recommended articles

The president expressed concern that frequent power outages were negatively impacting Kenya's investment profile, prompting the Cabinet to engage in extensive discussions on the matter.

Cabinet approved the unbundling of the transmission line system to prevent power failures in one region from affecting the entire country.

Energy CS Davis Chirchir appearing before National Assembly Energy Committee at Parliament buildings, Nairobi on November 6, 2023
Energy CS Davis Chirchir appearing before National Assembly Energy Committee at Parliament buildings, Nairobi on November 6, 2023 Energy CS Davis Chirchir appearing before National Assembly Energy Committee at Parliament buildings, Nairobi. Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

President Ruto emphasized the need for a strategic approach to address overloading issues in the transmission lines, which often lead to disruptions in power supply.

To tackle the longstanding challenge, the Cabinet announced the allocation of €400 million (Sh66 billion) from the African Development Bank for the construction of the Bomet-Narok transmission line.

Notably, this project, initially funded in 2016, faced delays due to legal disputes.

The newly approved funding aims to revive the project and enhance the reliability of Kenya's power infrastructure.

READ: Why Energy CS Davis Chirchir was heckled in church as Ruto watched [Video]

ADVERTISEMENT

Addressing the issue of overloading and providing an additional safeguard against power failures, the Cabinet highlighted a €1.2 billion (Sh200 billion) KenGen solar power project at the Seven Forks Dam.

The 42MW project, equipped with a substantial battery storage capacity, is designed to kick in during power failures, ensuring a continuous and stable power supply.

The solar project is also expected to play a crucial role in preserving hydro-power at the five dams that constitute the Seven Forks, contributing to the overall energy resilience of the nation.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023
President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House in Nairobi on November 27, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

This strategic move by the Kenyan government demonstrates a commitment to addressing the root causes of power failures and boosting investor confidence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comprehensive approach, combining the unbundling of transmission lines and strategic investments in new projects, aims to create a more reliable and resilient power infrastructure.

The Ministry of Energy has been under pressure following frequent blackouts around the country.

Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir held a press briefing on Monday, December 11, addressing the recent power blackout that affected various parts of the country.

Chirchir revealed that the blackout was caused by a sudden increase in power flow along the Juja-Lessos-Muhoroni link, leading to an overload at Olkaria 2 transformers and the Dandora-Juja transmission link, resulting in dropped powerlines and the subsequent blackout.

ADVERTISEMENT

The recent blackout, the fifth this year, has raised concerns among the public about the recurring power outages and the measures being taken to address the issue.

Chirchir pointed out two main challenges affecting electricity production – insufficient water for power generation and transition constraints due to limited investments in network building.

To alleviate these challenges, Chirchir announced plans for a new substation and a 90km line to relieve capacity on the Muhoroni-Kisumu line.

He emphasised the need for a new 33KV line between Narok and Bomet to prevent constant power outages.

The project aims to reduce overload on existing lines and prevent widespread blackouts.

ADVERTISEMENT
Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir
Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir Energy Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir Pulse Live Kenya

"We will build a new 33KV line between Narok and Bomet to prevent constant power outages. We will have a reduced overload line to prevent plunging the country into darkness," Chirchir stated during the briefing.

The new line, expected to take 20 months to complete, will be funded by the African Development Bank and Japan.

Chirchir also highlighted the lack of major electricity system upgrades in the country for the past six years.

The press briefing aimed to provide transparency on the causes of the blackout and the government's commitment to addressing the challenges in the power sector.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

Ruto approves Sh66B project to solve frequent power outages

Ruto hands jua kali artisans Sh140M cheque

Ruto hands jua kali artisans Sh140M cheque

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Uhuru converts Sh700M home into the Uhuru Kenyatta Institute [Photos]

Kenyans marvel at Ruto's Sh27M Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Kenyans marvel at Ruto's Sh27M Mercedes Benz [Photos]

Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

Real reason Samia Suluhu didn't show up for Kenya's Jamhuri Day fete

I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

I can confirm without fear that Kenya is out of danger of debt distress - Ruto

Shame on you! Netizens slam Moi University for launching multi-million shilling gate

Shame on you! Netizens slam Moi University for launching multi-million shilling gate

CS Chirchir proposes measures to counter frequent national blackouts

CS Chirchir proposes measures to counter frequent national blackouts

Millicent Omanga leads Google's top 10 trending searches in Kenya for 2023 [List]

Millicent Omanga leads Google's top 10 trending searches in Kenya for 2023 [List]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Leonard Thuo Mwithiga

Police posing as a hitman arrests Kenyan top banker in foiled murder plot

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Mama Rachel Ruto, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi celebrate Bishop Allan Kiuna as he turns 57

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua giving a speech during JKUAT 40th and 9th PAUSTI graduation ceremony on June 23, 2023

Gachagua oversees KMTC big day as 22,000 students graduate at Kasarani Stadium

File image of President William Ruto

President Ruto announces new state appointments, sends Uhuru appointees packing