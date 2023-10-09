Cabinet makes LPG piping mandatory in every housing project

This policy represents a pivotal step toward ensuring the well-being of all households through the use of safe and cost-effective LPG.

The LPG Growth Policy sets out to change the energy consumption patterns in Kenyan homes and businesses.

The policy seeks a gradual transition away from these environmentally unfriendly options towards the cleaner and more efficient alternative of liquefied petroleum gas.

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Encouraging LPG Adoption

A fundamental aspect of the LPG Growth Policy is the establishment of a framework mandating all housing developments to integrate provisions for liquefied petroleum gas reticulation infrastructure.

Compliance with this requirement will become a prerequisite for approval of housing development projects, including those falling under the the government's Affordable Housing flagship programme.

This stipulation ensures the seamless integration of LPG usage as a fundamental element in the nation's housing landscape.

Bridging the gap

A core objective of the proposed interventions is to enhance accessibility to LPG.

According to Ruto's Cabinet, this will be achieved through the establishment of common-user LPG import terminals and the distribution of subsidized LPG cylinders to low-income households.

Moreover, the government will forge partnerships with finance institutions, LPG players, and the Ministries of Education and Health to encourage LPG use in institutions.

These comprehensive measures aim to reduce consumer prices, bolster public safety, and make substantial contributions to both public health and environmental sustainability.

Promoting Sustainable Development

Cabinet noted that the adoption of LPG as a primary cooking fuel aligns seamlessly with broader sustainable development goals.