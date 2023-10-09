The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Cabinet makes LPG piping mandatory in every housing project

Denis Mwangi

Presently, an estimated 70% of Kenyan households rely on biomass, kerosene, and other non-renewable sources for their primary cooking needs.

President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023
President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023

Cabinet on October 9, gave its approval to the Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) Growth Policy during a meeting chaired by President William Ruto.

Recommended articles

This policy represents a pivotal step toward ensuring the well-being of all households through the use of safe and cost-effective LPG.

The LPG Growth Policy sets out to change the energy consumption patterns in Kenyan homes and businesses.

The policy seeks a gradual transition away from these environmentally unfriendly options towards the cleaner and more efficient alternative of liquefied petroleum gas.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023
President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

A fundamental aspect of the LPG Growth Policy is the establishment of a framework mandating all housing developments to integrate provisions for liquefied petroleum gas reticulation infrastructure.

Compliance with this requirement will become a prerequisite for approval of housing development projects, including those falling under the the government's Affordable Housing flagship programme.

This stipulation ensures the seamless integration of LPG usage as a fundamental element in the nation's housing landscape.

ADVERTISEMENT

A core objective of the proposed interventions is to enhance accessibility to LPG.

According to Ruto's Cabinet, this will be achieved through the establishment of common-user LPG import terminals and the distribution of subsidized LPG cylinders to low-income households.

Moreover, the government will forge partnerships with finance institutions, LPG players, and the Ministries of Education and Health to encourage LPG use in institutions.

These comprehensive measures aim to reduce consumer prices, bolster public safety, and make substantial contributions to both public health and environmental sustainability.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023
President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 President William Ruto chairs Cabinet meeting at Kisumu State Lodge on October 9, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

Cabinet noted that the adoption of LPG as a primary cooking fuel aligns seamlessly with broader sustainable development goals.

LPG is renowned for being a cleaner-burning fuel compared to traditional biomass and kerosene, resulting in a significant reduction in harmful emissions.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Cabinet makes LPG piping mandatory in every housing project

Cabinet makes LPG piping mandatory in every housing project

7 qualifications for Kenyan troops embarking on Haiti mission

7 qualifications for Kenyan troops embarking on Haiti mission

Police intercept 13 foreigners smuggled to Kenya

Police intercept 13 foreigners smuggled to Kenya

I need money to marry new wife, says 67-year-old man arrested for ingesting cocaine

I need money to marry new wife, says 67-year-old man arrested for ingesting cocaine

DP Gachagua addresses reports of fallout with Ruto

DP Gachagua addresses reports of fallout with Ruto

Pastor Ezekiel Odero: The only time you should celebrate your birthday

Pastor Ezekiel Odero: The only time you should celebrate your birthday

Wilson Sossion mourns mother's sudden death in emotional message

Wilson Sossion mourns mother's sudden death in emotional message

We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

We’ll increase our shares in govt to 60% - Defiant Gachagua fires back at Ruto

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

Ruto sharply differs with Gachagua over allocation of resources & development

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto during a meeting at State House, Nairobi on July 21, 2023

Ruto reshuffles 8 CSs including Mudavadi, Moses Kuria, Alfred Mutua

Shao Guixiang

Deported Chinese tycoon sneaks back to Nairobi, CS Kindiki demands answers

President William Ruto with Isaac Mwaura at State House, Nairobi

Isaac Mwaura named gov't spokesperson, here's how much money he'll get per month

A collage of Moses Kuria, Musalia Mudavadi, William Ruto and Rebecca Miano

Reshuffled CSs react to their new roles, see what Kuria, Mudavadi, others are saying