Raila at 79: 2 symbolic actions in Raila's birthday celebrations countrywide

Raila’s 79th birthday is to be celebrated countrywide with cake cutting that will symbolise tax cuts demands that the opposition has slapped the government with.

The cutting of cakes across the whole country is to symbolize that tax cuts will be of benefit to all Kenyans across the nation as held by Azimio.

Azimio la Umoja maintains that the Finance Act 2023 that saw more taxes introduced at a time when Kenyans are struggling with high cost of living, job losses and a shrinking pay slip should be scrapped and has maintained that protests will resume should the Kenya Kwanza administration fail to heed its demands.

Pulse Live Kenya

Raila who was born in January 7, 1945 turned 79 years old today and Kenyans from all walks of life wished him a happy birthday as sampled in the comments below.

Alinur Mohamed: Happy birthday Jakom Baba Raila Odinga. As millions of Kenyans celebrate #BabaAt79 by cutting cakes for RAO, we also demand this regime led by President William Ruto and Riggy G to cut down punitive taxes like the Housing Levy, VAT on Fuel, Turnover Tax and Tax on Food Packaging.

Abuga Makori EGH, MBE: Happy birthday, Rt. Hon. Raila Odinga. Your special contribution to reforms in Kenya will always be cherished. I wish you more years of good health, Jakom.

Gitonga Mukunji MP: Raila Odinga is 79 today. I wish him a happy birthday .

Makau F. Muli: Happy Birthday Rt Honourable Raila Odinga, Baba wa Taifa-The People's President. Look strong at 79 even after many years of Moi's detention. #HappyBirthdayBaba

Brian Mutiga took the opportunity to apolofize for not supporting Raila’s 2022 bid stating that he had been misled by politicians writing: