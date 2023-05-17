The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Denis Mwangi

The Canadian government has denied reports that Kenyans are able to access special programs to help them secure jobs in Canada.

Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua in his office
Foreign Affairs CS Alfred Mutua in his office

In a statement on May 16, the Canadian Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Department cautioned Kenyans against being duped.

Recommended articles

Disinformation is circulating which suggests that special programs are welcoming Kenyan immigrants. This is false, and the immigration programs referenced do not exist,” the statement read.

This clarification was made after Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Alfred Mutua announced a partnership between Kenya and Canada to help Kenyans seek jobs abroad.

CS Mutua said he had met with Sean Fraser the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship of Canada and agreed on the various migration opportunity pathways for Kenyans to go and live or work in Canada.

ADVERTISEMENT
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua
Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Dr. Alfred Mutua Pulse Live Kenya

I was pleased to note that there are job opportunities within various economic sectors across Canada and Kenyans can travel to Canada as students, tourists and as workers,” he said.

In a statement on May 16, the Foreign Affairs CS added that the two counties were in deep negotiations and we would be providing a comprehensive statement.

READ: 5 easy ways to relocate to Canada, US, UK, Australia

Currently, Canada has more employment opportunities than available people to work and we agreed that Kenya can help fill that gap. The process for those who wish to go to Canada is simple but requires one to be diligent,” CS Mutua said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also warned Kenyans to be aware of shady recruiters would be planning to swindle them.

As Kenya grapples with various economic challenges, an increasing number of Kenyan professionals are setting their sights on opportunities abroad.

The pursuit of better employment prospects, higher wages, and improved living conditions has led many individuals to consider seeking work in foreign countries.

One of the primary factors driving this trend is the high level of unemployment in Kenya, particularly among young graduates.

5 proven immigration routes many Africans have successfully used to emigrate to Canada, the UK, Australia, the USA, etc
5 proven immigration routes many Africans have successfully used to emigrate to Canada, the UK, Australia, the USA, etc BI Africa
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: 10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

Despite their qualifications and skills, job opportunities within the country often remain scarce, leaving many graduates frustrated and disillusioned.

The desire for gainful employment has compelled a growing number of Kenyans to explore overseas options, where they believe they can secure better career prospects and financial stability.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

DPP Haji issues fresh orders after DJ Fatxo was cleared by DCI

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Canada clarifies CS Alfred Mutua's announcement on jobs available for Kenyans

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto reassigns 7 PSs after sacking Health Ministry PS

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Ruto nominates Noordin Haji for NIS Director-General job

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Sakaja launches 19 new 'Kanjo' vehicles worth Sh105M [Photos]

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Road safety takes center stage as cyclists give Joe Dzombo final farewell

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Guinness World Records speaks after Chef Hilda's 100-hour cooking record

Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu fired as Ruto takes action at KEMSA

Principal Secretary Josephine Mburu fired as Ruto takes action at KEMSA

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

Pulse Sports

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Everything you need to know about point spreads for the Super Bowl

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Ferdinand Omanyala storms to 100m world-leading time, makes February history

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Report: Erik ten Hag rules out trophy parade if Manchester United win

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Ranking Xavi’s European exits with Barcelona

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

Video: Christian Atsu’s remains arrive in Ghana

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

King Charles III and Queen Camilla on the balcony of Buckingham Palace after their coronation.Leon Neal/Getty Images

King Charles III to make historic visit to Kenya as his first official trip [Details]

From left: Mike Sonko & a teacher mending school uniform for a needy student in Narok

Sonko extends help to needy Narok girl after viral dress-mending photo

From left: Sam Gituku & Yvonne Okwara

Citizen TV's lineup reshuffled after Waihiga Mwaura's departure

Teacher Joyce Malit with her pupil

Narok teacher awarded fully paid holiday trip after viral photo