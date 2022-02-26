10 ways Africans can earn in dollars starting today

Consider these genuine ways to earn in dollars with your skill and change your life for good. These highlighted ways are based on verifiable statistics and analysis obtained from platforms such as Upwork.

1. Freelancing or Remote Jobs

According to freelancer earning statistics obtained from Upwork, freelancing and remote jobs offer money-making opportunities to skilled professionals. A report by DDIY on freelance statistics show that 65% of freelancers earn more than their previous job, and 31% earn above $75,000 a year.

The beauty of the internet is that anyone can benefit from its enormous opportunities. Skilled Africans can earn dollars by applying for jobs on remote and freelancing platforms. Africans with copywriting, data analysis, graphics designing, website, and app development skills can earn dollars from the comfort of their homes.

2. Become a social media consultant

According to Indeed, a social media consultant specializes in social media planning and strategies for business growth. Most social media consultants are experts who improve brands and organizations' social media presence.

Africans who can identify business improvement areas and develop social strategies for marketing success can earn dollars from home. According to ZipRecruiter, the average annual pay for a social media consultant in the United States earn over $40,000, making it a dollar-making hotspot for Africans.

3. Virtual Trainer

In its research on online fitness statistics for 2021/2022, Run Repeat found that the virtual training industry recorded enormous growth in 2021 as gym memberships declined. The report further disclosed that the online fitness industry was valued at $10.71 billion in 2021, representing a 77.33% growth since 2019.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average virtual trainer in the United States earn over $44,000 annual pay, and Africans benefit from the growing industry. Africans skilled in creating and uploading training tutorials and courses on available platforms can earn dollars.

4. Vlogging or Blogging

According to Vlog Idea, vlogging is an ideal way to make money online for people who prefer to speak instead of write. Vloggers make money by creating and uploading videos on platforms like YouTube, paying in in dollars. According to a Glassdoor blogger salaries review, the average salary in the United States is over $50,000.

You can earn from blogging with content creation and visits to your blogs, making it ideal for talented African writers. Skilled Africans can earn dollars from written or video content on blogs and streaming platforms from their homes.

5. Publish E-books

According to Hosting Tribunal, 23% of the US population bought an e-book in 2020, and one of every six e-books sold in 2021 was an e-book. The e-books statistics further revealed that Amazon represents 68% of the industry. According to Smart Blogger, self-publishing with Amazon KDP is 100% free, making it a hotspot for African writers.

Amazon Kindle Direct Publishing presents dollar-making opportunities to African authors. You can self-publish a digital book on Amazon and earn dollars every time someone purchases.

6. Translation

According to the World Scholarship Forum, a translator conveys the message of a written text from a source language into the target language. Africans that can convey messages in different languages can earn dollars from any location on the continent.

According to ZipRecruiter, the average online translator in the United States earn over $78,000. Many translators get remote jobs and freelancing gigs, and Africans benefit from the market without local barriers.

7. Start Dropshipping

According to Dodropshipping, dropshipping requires effective communication with customers and suppliers. Most dropshipping agents earn dollars by creating an online store to sell products to customers without physical contact, ideal for Africans.

A report by Blucart said successful dropshipping agents can earn over $100,000 in the first year based on their ability, market competitiveness, and size. Africans can earn dollars from online dropshipping businesses by selling products in any niche with a proven business model.

8. Transcription

According to the World Scholarship Forum, online transcription jobs are gaining popularity, making them ideal for Africans. Africans with listening and typing skills can earn dollars from the comfort of their homes with online transcription jobs.

The average online transcriber in the United States earn over $45,000, according to stats made available by Zip Recruiter. Africans can therefore make a career of listening and typing by paying attention to details. According to Financial Wolves, you can earn $15 to $25 per audio hour of work on freelancing platforms.

9. App Development

According to Appinventiv, opportunities to earn millions of dollars abound in the application development industry. Africans can benefit from the vast market and earn dollars developing applications for the Android and Apple marketplaces.

Note that the iOS App Store has over 1.85 million different apps, and the Android marketplace has more. Every business owner wants an app, and skilled African developers can earn dollars providing development services home and abroad.

10. Start a YouTube Channel

According to One Hour Professor, YouTube is growing every day as 77% of 15–35 year-olds in the United States use the platform. The report further disclosed that an average YouTube channel earns $18 for every 1000 ad views. These numbers mean that Africans can make $3 to $5 per 1000 video views on YouTube.

The platform is lucrative for skilled professionals to create valuable content for their target audience. Africans can start a channel on the platform and amass active subscribers and viewers to earn dollars.

Conclusion

Endeavour to carry out further research on freelancing platforms before signing up on them. Also, consider honing your skills and offering services in your niche market. Africans can attain financial freedom with a regular passive income in dollars. Earning dollars from the African continent can improve your standard of living due to the high exchange rate.

