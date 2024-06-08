The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

19-month-old baby survives accident that killed 2 U.S. soldiers, Kenyan mom charged

Denis Mwangi

The daughter of a former Kenyan minister has been slapped with Sh66 million bail after being charged with vehicular homicide

Washington State Patrol footage
Washington State Patrol footage

Candy Soita, the daughter of former Kenyan Minister Soita Shitanda, has been charged with vehicular homicide in the United States.

Recommended articles

The charges stem from a fatal accident that occurred on June 2, 2024, in Pierce County, Washington.

Soita faces two counts of vehicular homicide and one count of vehicular assault following the crash that claimed the lives of two soldiers and injured another.

During her arraignment at Pierce County Superior Court on Wednesday, a plea of not guilty was entered on her behalf. Court Commissioner Barbara McInvaille set her bail at $500,000.

ADVERTISEMENT
The late Charles T. Fairbairn
The late Charles T. Fairbairn Charles T. Fairbairn Pulse Live Kenya

The fatal incident occurred around 2:00 a.m. when Soita, driving east in the westbound lanes of state Route 512, collided with a vehicle driven by 29-year-old Charles T. Fairbairn of Georgia.

Both Fairbairn and his passenger, 22-year-old Wendell T. Cerio of Arizona, died at the scene. Another 22-year-old soldier in Fairbairn’s vehicle survived his injuries.

Soita had a 19-month-old baby girl in her car at the time of the crash. Both Soita and her daughter were taken to medical facilities, with Soita receiving treatment at Tacoma General Hospital and her daughter being treated for a fractured hand at Mary Bridge Children’s Hospital.

According to a military spokesperson, all three men involved in the crash were soldiers stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are saddened to learn that two 7th Infantry Division soldiers passed following an off-post vehicle accident the morning of June 2, 2024. One additional 7th Infantry Division soldier was admitted to the hospital where they have since been released. Our thoughts are with the families and friends of these soldiers during this difficult time. This incident remains under investigation," the spokesperson said in a statement.

Authorities reported that a trooper who contacted Soita at the hospital detected the odour of intoxicants on her breath and noted her bloodshot, watery eyes.

Soita admitted to having consumed alcohol, counting up to four on her fingers when asked how many drinks she had.

Joint Base Lewis-McChord
Joint Base Lewis-McChord Joint Base Lewis-McChord Pulse Live Kenya

A Preliminary Breath Test taken approximately four hours after the crash showed a blood alcohol concentration of 0.097, which is above the legal limit of 0.08 in Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

The case remains under investigation, and further details will be provided as they become available.

This tragic incident has sparked widespread concern and highlights the dangers of impaired driving. Our thoughts are with the families of the deceased and all those affected by this unfortunate event.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

19-month-old baby survives accident that killed 2 U.S. soldiers, Kenyan mom charged

19-month-old baby survives accident that killed 2 U.S. soldiers, Kenyan mom charged

10 killed in grisly road accident

10 killed in grisly road accident

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu

Details of Ruto's crucial crisis meetings amid fallout in Kenya Kwanza

Details of Ruto's crucial crisis meetings amid fallout in Kenya Kwanza

Raila weighs in on Finance Bill 2024, demands radical changes

Raila weighs in on Finance Bill 2024, demands radical changes

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Early warning signs of a heart attack & how to save your life in seconds

Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

Caught in the act - Police commander camps overnight in the rain to nab suspect

NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

NIS senior boss' diary reveals how marital struggles pushed him to end his life

Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

Lead DCI followed to nab suspect behind murder of Chandarana Supermarket manager

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto and Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua during the 61st Madaraka Day celebrations at the Masinde Muliro Stadium on June 1, 2024

Ruto announces Kenya will stop importing shoes

File image of a crime scene cordoned off by police

24-year-old man confesses to killing his 40-year-old boss in suspected love triangle

The late Lucy Ng'endo Chomba, a former Huruma MCA

Mystery as legislator who inherited hubby's seat dies under similar circumstances

Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi

Oscar Sudi summoned over alleged grabbing of land in Uasin Gishu