Puzzle of student who fell from 7th floor of a building in Ruaka

Catherine Njeri, a promising student at the Kenya Institute of Management, had gone to attend a party at the building.

During the night, she fell from the seventh floor, resulting in severe injuries that ultimately claimed her life.

Victoria said her sister’s death devastated her family and they were searching for answers and trying to come to terms with this heartbreaking loss.

"As the deceased's family, we want to find out whether she was pushed to her death or whether she jumped and what exactly transpired on the rooftop," Victoria Njeri said.

Caretaker’s statement

According to the apartment’s caretaker Elvis Mboi, the incident happened at around 11:00 pm on Sunday, May 21.

Mboi recalled hearing a loud thud that sounded like the sound of a carpet hitting the ground.

"It's like that girl went out with our tenant and they went up to the seventh-floor pavilion. The tenant lives on the sixth floor. We heard a sound like a mat falling on top of a car. I couldn't identify it directly, so I went up there and saw someone there, and that's when I called the police,” he told the press.

Shortly after, Mboi informed Njeri's friends who were still inside the house partying, and they all hurried outside to check on the deceased.

The late Catherine Njeri Pulse Live Kenya

"They were all scared. Even those who were asleep woke up and came down to see how they could help. One of them wanted to cover her, but the police told me not to let anyone touch the body, so I prevented him," he stated.

The police took the body of the late Njeri to Kihara Hospital mortuary, where it awaits the postmortem examination to determine the cause of her death.

Following the death of the 23-year-old college student, five suspects who were in the party were apprehended and arraigned on Tuesday, May 23.