Catholic bishops criticise Ruto's gov't over what they term as lies, SHA crisis

The bishops raised several issues of national concern, highlighting the anxiety and mistrust among citizens regarding governance.

They identified six key issues that require urgent attention:

1. Political Wrangles

The bishops expressed concern about the political wrangles within the government, which they said have created unwarranted tensions and divisions among the populace.

They noted that these divisions have fostered mistrust both among citizens and within the government itself.

File image of President William Ruto Pulse Live Kenya

2. Corruption and Politics of Self-Interest

The bishops criticised elected leaders for failing to fulfil their constitutional duties.

They accused leaders of engaging in corrupt practices, prioritising personal gain over public service, and using their positions for personal benefit.

They described the resulting financial burdens and moral compromises as “shocking and heartbreaking.”

3. Violation of Human Rights and Freedom of Speech

The bishops decried the rise in human rights violations, including abductions, disappearances, and killings of Kenyans.

They referenced the June 2024 "Gen Z demonstrations," where many protestors were reportedly killed, injured, or went missing.

The bishops urged the government to uphold the right to life, as enshrined in the Constitution, and address the culture of violence.

4. Culture of Lies, NHIF Issues, Unkept Promises, and Misplaced Priorities

The bishops criticised the growing culture of dishonesty among politicians, stating that Kenyans have become increasingly sceptical of the promises made by their leaders.

They highlighted unresolved issues such as how the government handled the transition fron NHIF to SHA and the neglect of Faith-Based Organisations (FBO) hospitals in the plan.

They also expressed concern on over-taxation, and unaddressed concerns about the education system, including the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) and the new university funding model.

The bishops reiterated the need for genuine consultation with stakeholders and urged the government to avoid misplaced priorities.

5. Selfish Agenda to Extend the Term of Elected Leaders

The bishops expressed strong opposition to a proposed bill seeking to extend the term of elected leaders from five years to seven years.

They described this proposal as unconstitutional and unnecessary, urging leaders to focus on addressing urgent national issues such as unemployment, education reforms, and corruption.

Kenya Conference of Catholic Bishops issue press statement criticising President William Ruto's government Pulse Live Kenya

Additional Concerns

The statement also touched on youth unemployment, the regulation of missionary work permits, and other unresolved issues that have contributed to public frustration.

The bishops called for the reconstitution of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and reforms in critical sectors such as education and healthcare.