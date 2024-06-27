The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

We ask for forgiveness! MP seeks pardon after voting yes to Finance Bill

Lynet Okumu

This apology comes in the wake of violent protests and tragic deaths caused by the now-withdrawn Finance bill.

Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar
Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar
  • Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar apologizes to Kenyans for voting in favor of Finance Bill 2024
  • The bill led to violent protests and tragic deaths, ultimately being withdrawn by President William Ruto
  • The bill, proposing tax hikes and financial measures, was passed with 196 MPs in favour and 105 against it, sparking widespread protests

Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar has issued an apology to Kenyans for voting in favor of the now-withdrawn Finance Bill 2024.

This apology comes in the wake of violent protests and tragic deaths caused by the contentious bill, which was met with widespread opposition across Kenya.

Namuar expressed his regret and acknowledged the leadership shown by President William Ruto in deciding not to sign the bill into law.

Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar
Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar

READ: IMF issues statement after fatalities during anti-Finance Bill protests

Joseph Namuar, addressing his constituents, expressed deep regret for his decision to vote for the Finance Bill 2024.

He admitted that the bill, which sparked nationwide protests, had caused significant distress and even resulted in the deaths of several protesters.

Namuar praised President Ruto’s decision to withdraw the bill, viewing it as an opportunity for dialogue and reconciliation.

"I laud him for the leadership he has exhibited today to show Kenyans that he can listen to their views. If there is a way we did wrong for those of us who voted YES, we ask for your forgiveness," Namuar stated.

"Also as your President's foot soldiers, we ask for forgiveness on your behalf," he added.

Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar
Central Turkana MP Joseph Namuar

READ: Unkept promises: 3 things Ruto vowed not to use against his critics that he has

The Finance Bill 2024, which proposed various tax hikes and financial measures, was passed by a vote in Parliament with 196 MPs in favour and 105 against it.

The bill’s passage led to widespread protests across the country, with demonstrators expressing their dissatisfaction with the proposed measures. The protests were marked by violence and, tragically, the loss of lives.

Despite the significant opposition, a spirited push by a section of opposition MPs to have the final vote on the bill conducted electronically was rejected.

President William Ruto, facing mounting pressure from the protests, announced on June 26 that he would not sign the Finance Bill 2024 into law.

This decision was seen as a response to the overwhelming public outcry and the violent turn of events.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi

READ: List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

In response to the recent events, protesters have announced plans to march to State House on Thursday, June 27, to express their dissatisfaction with the government.

The Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) have been deployed to support police officers in maintaining calm in the capital. Major roads leading to State House have been heavily barricaded to prevent any breach.

