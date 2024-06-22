The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

Charles Ouma

The move to deny politicians and MPs supporting the controversial Finance Bill 2024 an opportunity to politic at various events has gathered momentum with at least three Members of Parliament and one Cabinet Secretary becoming the first casualties.

Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024
Kenyans protesting tax propasals in the Finance Bill 2024

From online to the streets, Kenyans opposed to the Finance Bill 2024 have made their voices heard and continue to pressure the MPs and President William Ruto to reject the controversial bill.

Recommended articles

In line with earlier stand, politicians who voted yes to the bill as well as government officials have found themselves on the receiving end with their speeches being cut short with jeers and antigovernment chants dominating.

Kapseret Member of Paliament Oscar Sudi was among the first casualties when he attempted to take politics to the pulpit.

ADVERTISEMENT

His attempt to defend the Finance bill at a church event was cut short on Friday.

While addressing congregants, Sudi said the Finance Bill will help young people access education with ease before his speech was interrupted by a priest who sternly reminded him not to engage in politics during the church service.

READ: Eric Omondi’s warning to Ruto & highlights of ‘Last Laugh’ show in honour of Fred Omondi

"Tafadhali maliza, wewe unaingia siasa, wewe maliza hii ni siasa," the priest said.

"Nimemaliza Father nimemaliza," Sudi said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Tuonyeshe vile unajua mambo ya kiroho sio siasa," the priest reminded him, making it clear that politics was not welcome.

Lamu East MP Obo Ruweida also became a casualty of the wrath of disgruntled Kenyans and her colleagues who opposed the bill.

The lawmaker was jeered and forced out of a meeting for supporting the bill that will add more burden to Kenyans.

ADVERTISEMENT

A video capturing the moment shows the MP leaving a meeting believed to be Jumuiya ya Pwani meeting with accusations flying about even as she defiantly asserts that she would vote yes for the bill again.

Dagoretti MP John Kiarie also faced a hostile reception at a funeral ceremony as Kenyans in attendance made their disapproval palpable as he attempted to address mourners.

The MP was compelled to cut short his speech as mourners signaled their disapproval.

Demonstrating political acumen and sensitivity, he opted to read the room, offering brief condolences to the bereaved family before sitting down.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reflecting on the incident, Kiarie noted that "Hapa, I just read the room and said my brief pole to the family of my friend and sat down."

Kiarie is on record dismissing the protests as fake while speaking in Parliament during the 2nd reading of the Finance Bill 2024 on Wednesday, claiming that edited images were being spread to make the 'fake' protests seem legitimate.

He was criticised by many young people after he dismissed protests against the Finance Bill 2024 as fake.

ADVERTISEMENT

The protest mood in the country found its way into the ‘Last Laugh’ event in honour of deceased comedian Fred Omondi with Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports who attempted to address the crowd was jeered off the stage.

READ: Dennis Itumbi reveals reason influencer Crazy Nairobian was arrested

Chants of “Ruto must go” broke out with some moving to prevent the CS from speaking at the event.

Not even pleas from renowned comedian and radio host Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill could calm the crowd with the hostility persisting and leading to an uncomfortable and abrupt end to the Cabinet Secretary’s address.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is only after the CS returned the microphone to Churchill and walked away in the company of his bodyguards that the crowd calmed down, allowing the event to proceed.

Charles Ouma Charles Ouma Charles Ouma is a talented writer who enjoys playing around with words to deliver compelling features, news, and stories in the digital media space.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Finance Bill 2024 demos: Another protester aged 21 dies in hospital

Daughter recalls last conversation with Magistrate Kivuti who was killed on her birthday

Daughter recalls last conversation with Magistrate Kivuti who was killed on her birthday

#FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

#FreeBilly: Fireworks as over 50K Kenyans join X Space to demand release of arrested influencers

Safaricom announces planned disruption of all M-PESA services

Safaricom announces planned disruption of all M-PESA services

List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow

Patrick Mwalua: Waterman of Tsavo nickname, health challenges, family's appeal for & wife's vow

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Kalonzo speaks on Mudavadi’s prediction & what he admires in DP Gachagua

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

Gachagua warms up to working with Kalonzo amid claims of threats & intimidation

CS Namwamba & MP John Kiarie booed off stage at different events [Videos]

CS Namwamba & MP John Kiarie booed off stage at different events [Videos]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

The late Chief Inspector Samson Kipchirchir Kipruto who was shot dead at Makadara law courts after shooting and killing a judge

Tale of commander who killed magistrate: Health struggles, 3 wives & harassment claims

An undercover police officer arrests an activist within the Nairobi's Central Business District (CBD) during a demonstration against the Financial Bill 2023. Photo by John Ochieng

Kenyans share tips on how to identify undercover police officers during protests

President William Ruto and First Lady Rachel Ruto at the Benny Hinn crusade in Nyayo Stadium, Nairobi

Rachel Ruto reveals how she teamed up with Ruto to solve crisis through divine intervention

Jowie Irungu in court with his parents

Family reveals what killed Jowie Irungu's father as legal team gives way forward