List of MPs & CS whose speeches have been cut short after Thursday Finance Bill protests

In line with earlier stand, politicians who voted yes to the bill as well as government officials have found themselves on the receiving end with their speeches being cut short with jeers and antigovernment chants dominating.

Oscar Sudi’s encounter with the priest & interruption of his speech

Kapseret Member of Paliament Oscar Sudi was among the first casualties when he attempted to take politics to the pulpit.

His attempt to defend the Finance bill at a church event was cut short on Friday.

While addressing congregants, Sudi said the Finance Bill will help young people access education with ease before his speech was interrupted by a priest who sternly reminded him not to engage in politics during the church service.

"Tafadhali maliza, wewe unaingia siasa, wewe maliza hii ni siasa," the priest said.

"Nimemaliza Father nimemaliza," Sudi said.

"Tuonyeshe vile unajua mambo ya kiroho sio siasa," the priest reminded him, making it clear that politics was not welcome.

Defiant MP storms out of meeting as confrontation escalates

Lamu East MP Obo Ruweida also became a casualty of the wrath of disgruntled Kenyans and her colleagues who opposed the bill.

The lawmaker was jeered and forced out of a meeting for supporting the bill that will add more burden to Kenyans.

A video capturing the moment shows the MP leaving a meeting believed to be Jumuiya ya Pwani meeting with accusations flying about even as she defiantly asserts that she would vote yes for the bill again.

Dagoretti MP John Kiarie's gets hostile reception as speech is cut short

Dagoretti MP John Kiarie also faced a hostile reception at a funeral ceremony as Kenyans in attendance made their disapproval palpable as he attempted to address mourners.

The MP was compelled to cut short his speech as mourners signaled their disapproval.

Demonstrating political acumen and sensitivity, he opted to read the room, offering brief condolences to the bereaved family before sitting down.

Reflecting on the incident, Kiarie noted that "Hapa, I just read the room and said my brief pole to the family of my friend and sat down."

Kiarie is on record dismissing the protests as fake while speaking in Parliament during the 2nd reading of the Finance Bill 2024 on Wednesday, claiming that edited images were being spread to make the 'fake' protests seem legitimate.

He was criticised by many young people after he dismissed protests against the Finance Bill 2024 as fake.

CS Ababu Namwamba jeered at ‘Last Laugh’

The protest mood in the country found its way into the ‘Last Laugh’ event in honour of deceased comedian Fred Omondi with Cabinet Secretary for Youth Affairs, Creative Economy and Sports who attempted to address the crowd was jeered off the stage.

Chants of “Ruto must go” broke out with some moving to prevent the CS from speaking at the event.

Not even pleas from renowned comedian and radio host Daniel Ndambuki, popularly known as Churchill could calm the crowd with the hostility persisting and leading to an uncomfortable and abrupt end to the Cabinet Secretary’s address.

