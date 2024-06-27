The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
IMF issues statement after fatalities during anti-Finance Bill protests

Amos Robi

This statement follows President William Ruto's recent decision to withhold his approval of the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva.Alex Wong via Getty Images
  • IMF expressed distress over tragic events in Kenya, including fatalities and injuries during nationwide protests
  • IMF reaffirms commitment to monitor the situation in Kenya and support the country
  • President William Ruto decided to withhold assent to the Finance Bill 2024

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has voiced its distress over the recent tragic events in Kenya, where nationwide protests against the Finance Bill 2024 have resulted in fatalities and numerous injuries.

In a statement released on June 26, the IMF conveyed its sorrow and solidarity with the affected individuals.

"We are deeply concerned about the tragic events in Kenya in recent days and saddened by the loss of lives and the many injuries. Our thoughts are with all the people affected by the turmoil in the country," the IMF declared.

The protests erupted following the proposal of the Finance Bill 2024, which has been met with widespread dissatisfaction among Kenyans.

President William Ruto and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the New Global Financing Compact summit in Paris on 22 June 2023.
President William Ruto and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the "New Global Financing Compact" summit in Paris on 22 June 2023. President William Ruto and Kristalina Georgieva, Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), at the "New Global Financing Compact" summit in Paris on 22 June 2023. Pulse Live Kenya

Demonstrators took to the streets, voicing their discontent with the bill's provisions, leading to clashes with security forces and resulting in casualties.

The IMF emphasised its commitment to monitoring the situation closely and supporting Kenya through its economic challenges.

"The IMF is closely monitoring the situation in Kenya. Our main goal in supporting Kenya is to help it overcome the difficult economic challenges it faces and improve its economic prospects and the well-being of its people," the statement continued.

This statement comes on the heels of President William Ruto's decision to withhold assent to the controversial Finance Bill 2024.

The President's move follows the intense public outcry and the recent surge of protests across the nation.

IMF
IMF BI Africa

President Ruto’s administration has been under immense pressure to address the economic concerns raised by the populace.

The Finance Bill 2024 has been criticised for proposing measures that many Kenyans believe will exacerbate the already challenging economic conditions.

The IMF reiterated its dedication to working collaboratively with the Kenyan government to foster sustainable and inclusive economic growth.

"We are committed to working together with Kenya to chart a course towards robust, sustainable, and inclusive growth," the IMF affirmed.

The unrest has drawn international attention, including from the United Nations (UN) Secretary General António Guterres who called for dialogue and restraint from authorities.

Antonio Guterres
Antonio Guterres pulse senegal

The UN boss expressed his concern over the deaths reported during the protests.

"I am deeply saddened by the reports of deaths and injuries - including of journalists and medical personnel - connected to protests and street demonstrations in Kenya. I urge the Kenyan authorities to exercise restraint, and call for all demonstrations to take place peacefully," said Guterres.

President William Ruto has since returned the contentious Finance Bill 2024 to Parliament after declining to sign it.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

