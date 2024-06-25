The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Unkept promises: 3 things Ruto vowed not to use against his critics that he has

Amos Robi

The president made the promises during his presidential campaigns and at the beginning of his term

File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.
File image of Kenya's President William Ruto.

Kenya is currently engulfed in a wave of nationwide protests against the Finance Bill 2024, and the tactics employed to silence dissent have sparked outrage among Kenyans and human rights groups.

Despite President William Ruto's promises of a just and non-repressive administration, his government's actions suggest otherwise, raising serious concerns about human rights violations.

President Ruto, during his campaign, assured Kenyans that his administration would not misuse state institutions to suppress political critics.

President William Ruto during a joint press briefing at the White House on May 23, 2024
President William Ruto during a joint press briefing at the White House on May 23, 2024 President William Ruto during a joint press briefing at the White House on May 23, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Under his watch he vowed that state machinery would not be used to intimidate or harass those who oppose his government.

However, recent events paint a starkly different picture. Peaceful protestors have faced excessive force from the police, resulting in the tragic deaths of two young individuals and numerous injuries.

This blatant use of state power to silence opposition undermines the very foundation of democratic expression.

In another broken promise, President Ruto had committed to fostering dialogue with his critics and those opposed to his policies.

President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024
President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024 President William Ruto signs a document at State House, Nairobi on May 2, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

He emphasised the importance of open communication, stating that his administration would always be open to dialogue and constructive criticism.

Yet, despite his rhetoric, the reality on the ground is different. The administration's response to the anti-finance bill protests has been marked by a lack of meaningful engagement with dissenting voices, highlighting a significant disconnect between the president's words and actions.

One of the most alarming developments has been the resurgence of abductions and kidnappings, a practice President Ruto had vehemently condemned.

In his first media interview after taking office, he justified the dismissal of former Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director George Kinoti by citing the rampant abductions and mysterious deaths during the previous regime.

President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement
President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement President William Ruto chaired a Cabinet meeting that was briefed on the budget statement Pulse Live Kenya
The president assured Kenyans that such atrocities would have no place in his administration.

Yet, this promise appears hollow as several individuals, including prominent personalities, have mysteriously disappeared in recent weeks.

The cases of Billy the Goat and Dr. Austine Omondi, who were arrested under suspicious circumstances, have further fueled public anger.

These incidents have cast a shadow over the president's commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring the safety of all Kenyans.

The actions of President Ruto's administration have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters.

Human rights organizations have condemned the use of force against peaceful protestors and the resurgence of abductions.

As the protests continue, the Kenyan public remains resolute in demanding accountability and transparency from their leaders.

Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi
Protests against the Finance Bill 2024 in Nairobi Protests against the Finance Bill 2024. Pulse Live Kenya
The Finance Bill 2024 has become a symbol of broader grievances against a government that promised change but has so far delivered more of the same repressive tactics.

