Unkept promises: 3 things Ruto vowed not to use against his critics that he has

Kenya is currently engulfed in a wave of nationwide protests against the Finance Bill 2024, and the tactics employed to silence dissent have sparked outrage among Kenyans and human rights groups.
The president made the promises during his presidential campaigns and at the beginning of his term
Despite President William Ruto's promises of a just and non-repressive administration, his government's actions suggest otherwise, raising serious concerns about human rights violations.
1. State machinery deployed against critics
President Ruto, during his campaign, assured Kenyans that his administration would not misuse state institutions to suppress political critics.
Under his watch he vowed that state machinery would not be used to intimidate or harass those who oppose his government.
However, recent events paint a starkly different picture. Peaceful protestors have faced excessive force from the police, resulting in the tragic deaths of two young individuals and numerous injuries.
This blatant use of state power to silence opposition undermines the very foundation of democratic expression.
2. Failure to embrace dialogue
In another broken promise, President Ruto had committed to fostering dialogue with his critics and those opposed to his policies.
He emphasised the importance of open communication, stating that his administration would always be open to dialogue and constructive criticism.
Yet, despite his rhetoric, the reality on the ground is different. The administration's response to the anti-finance bill protests has been marked by a lack of meaningful engagement with dissenting voices, highlighting a significant disconnect between the president's words and actions.
3. Continued abductions and kidnappings
One of the most alarming developments has been the resurgence of abductions and kidnappings, a practice President Ruto had vehemently condemned.
In his first media interview after taking office, he justified the dismissal of former Directorate of Criminal Investigations Director George Kinoti by citing the rampant abductions and mysterious deaths during the previous regime.
The president assured Kenyans that such atrocities would have no place in his administration.
Yet, this promise appears hollow as several individuals, including prominent personalities, have mysteriously disappeared in recent weeks.
The cases of Billy the Goat and Dr. Austine Omondi, who were arrested under suspicious circumstances, have further fueled public anger.
These incidents have cast a shadow over the president's commitment to upholding human rights and ensuring the safety of all Kenyans.
Public outcry and demand for accountability
The actions of President Ruto's administration have drawn sharp criticism from various quarters.
Human rights organizations have condemned the use of force against peaceful protestors and the resurgence of abductions.
As the protests continue, the Kenyan public remains resolute in demanding accountability and transparency from their leaders.
The Finance Bill 2024 has become a symbol of broader grievances against a government that promised change but has so far delivered more of the same repressive tactics.