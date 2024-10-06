The sports category has moved to a new website.

ADVERTISEMENT
Bus with passengers on board overturns into the ocean at Likoni ferry channel

Charles Ouma

Photos taken at the scene shows the bus, christened Chania Executive lying on its side and partially submerged in the ocean

9 injured as bus with passengers on board overturns at Likoni ferry channel ramp
9 injured as bus with passengers on board overturns at Likoni ferry channel ramp

Panic engulfed Likoni Ferry Chanel after a bus with passengers on plunged in the Indian Ocean on Sunday morning.

The passenger bus that was ferrying commuters from Nairobi to Ukunda is reported to have lost control and overturned into the ocean while making its way to the ferry.

Rescuers attached to the Kenya Red Cross joined volunteers who swung to action to save passengers who were aboard the bus.

A Kenya Red Cross officer privy to the details confirmed that nine passengers sustained injuries.

"We have people on site but the bus has been retrieved from the water. We have received reports that there were approximately nine people injured. They were inside the bus," the officer stated.

9 injured as bus with passengers on board overturns at Likoni ferry channel ramp
9 injured as bus with passengers on board overturns at Likoni ferry channel ramp

"No deaths have been reported but we are still monitoring the situation for more updates," the officer added.

Photos taken at the scene shows the bus, bearing registration details KCF 236V christened Chania Executive lying on its side.

Videos showed volunteers and rescue workers rushing against time to rescue those trapped in the orange bus.

According to a police report, the incident occurred at around 8.35am. Luckily, no casualty was reported in the freak accident.

Efforts are underway to restore normal operations and remove the vehicle that had partially blocked the ramp, posing challenges for the landing ferries from the operational area.

9 injured as bus with passengers on board overturns at Likoni ferry channel ramp
9 injured as bus with passengers on board overturns at Likoni ferry channel ramp
The incident comes just a day after a similar one in which a truck plunged into the ocean after a freak accident in which several passengers narrowly escaped being hit by the truck.

The incident caused disruption at the busy channel with a key section blocked.

