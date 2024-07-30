Chaos erupts in Wajir County Assembly as MCAs clash

A dramatic scene unfolded at the Wajir County Assembly on Tuesday when a group of Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) disrupted proceedings, leading to a chaotic confrontation.

The incident occurred as the Sergeant-at-Arms was carrying the mace into the chambers, a symbolic gesture that signifies the authority of the assembly.

According to witnesses, as the Sergeant-at-Arms entered the chamber, a section of the MCAs pounced on him, attempting to seize the mace.

The ensuing scuffle saw several MCAs grappling with the security personnel in a bid to take control of the crucial symbol.

Despite the intense confrontation, the Sergeant-at-Arms and his colleagues managed to secure the mace, maintaining the assembly's authority.

However, the altercation caused significant disruption, forcing a halt in the day's business.

The cause of the turmoil was a heated disagreement over the proposed budget for the Fiscal Year 2024/25.

The dissenting MCAs expressed their dissatisfaction with the allocations, arguing that the budget did not adequately address the pressing needs of the people of Wajir County.

Ibrahim Hussein, the MCA for Wagala Ganyure, voiced his frustrations, stating, "We want our budget to reflect the needs of the people of Wajir. There are a lot of misplaced priorities going on in this county!"

Hussein's remarks reflect a broader sentiment among the opposing MCAs, who believe that the current budget proposal fails to prioritise critical areas.

The incident underscores the growing tension within the assembly as representatives grapple with contentious budgetary issues amidst rising public expectations.