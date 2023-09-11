I couldn't be more proud of me - Charlene Ruto says after latest graduation

On Sunday, September 10, Charlene expressed her joy and passion for KSL and the deaf community.

Charlene's interest in KSL began earlier this year when she met former Miss Deaf Africa & Miss Tourism Mombasa Babelyn Mukila, who communicated with her solely through sign language.

This encounter ignited Charlene's interest not only in the language itself but also in the youth with hearing impairment and their culture.

In her post, Charlene shared her profound sense of fulfilment, stating, "I couldn't be more proud of me!"

Charlene Ruto celebrates a significant achievement as she proudly graduated with a certificate in Kenyan Sign Language (KSL) Pulse Live Kenya

She described the experience of learning KSL as a challenging yet rewarding journey.

The process of learning the language, she noted, tested her patience, discipline, and personal growth.

Charlene expressed her deep gratitude to several individuals who played pivotal roles in her KSL journey.

She extended her appreciation to Citizen TV special broadcast KSL Interpreter Youla Nzale for organizing her classes and to her teacher, Rosemary Indeche, for imparting knowledge with patience and dedication.

She also recognised Washington Akaranga, her examiner, for his role in evaluating her progress.

Charlene acknowledged the support and assistance she received from Leakey Nyabaro, Nick Tolina, Babelynn Mukila, Baraza Joseph, and Benson Kariuki, for helping her practice and improve her sign language skills.

