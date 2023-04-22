The sports category has moved to a new website.

Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

Denis Mwangi

A male colleague who was said to be off duty arrived at the premises and stabbed the woman severally, before a mob decended on him as well

A mob gathered at Chicken Inn Kitengela where a woman was stabbed to death
A tragic incident occurred at Chicken Inn Kitengela, Kajiado on Friday night, as a female employee was stabbed to death by a male colleague who was off duty.

According to witnesses, the man attacked the woman at the premises, leading to a horrific turn of events.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident unfolded at around 8:30 pm.

The male colleague, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, allegedly confronted the female employee in what is suspected to be a love gone sour situation.

The assailant has been off duty but he showed up and attacked the woman and the colleagues claim the two were lovers,” a police officer at the scene said.

Witnesses stated that the man suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, causing her to scream in agony.

Upon hearing the commotion and the victim's screams, a mob of onlookers swiftly descended on the assailant, overpowering him and preventing him from fleeing the scene.

Angry and shocked by the brutality of the attack, the mob meted out a beating to the assailant before the authorities arrived.

The victim succumbed to her injuries before she could receive medical attention.

Her lifeless body was seen on the floor lying in a pool of blood next to her assailant.

File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene
File image of a police vehicle at a crime scene Pulse Live Kenya

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the motive behind the attack.

The management of Chicken Inn Kitengela is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

