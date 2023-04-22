Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

According to witnesses, the man attacked the woman at the premises, leading to a horrific turn of events.

Eyewitnesses reported that the incident unfolded at around 8:30 pm.

The male colleague, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, allegedly confronted the female employee in what is suspected to be a love gone sour situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

A mob gathered at Chicken Inn Kitengela where a woman was stabbed to death Pulse Live Kenya

“The assailant has been off duty but he showed up and attacked the woman and the colleagues claim the two were lovers,” a police officer at the scene said.

Witnesses stated that the man suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, causing her to scream in agony.

Upon hearing the commotion and the victim's screams, a mob of onlookers swiftly descended on the assailant, overpowering him and preventing him from fleeing the scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Angry and shocked by the brutality of the attack, the mob meted out a beating to the assailant before the authorities arrived.

The victim succumbed to her injuries before she could receive medical attention.

Her lifeless body was seen on the floor lying in a pool of blood next to her assailant.

Pulse Live Kenya

The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the motive behind the attack.

ADVERTISEMENT