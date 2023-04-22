Employee stabbed to death by colleague at work inside Kitengela Chicken Inn

A tragic incident occurred at Chicken Inn Kitengela, Kajiado on Friday night, as a female employee was stabbed to death by a male colleague who was off duty.
According to witnesses, the man attacked the woman at the premises, leading to a horrific turn of events.
Eyewitnesses reported that the incident unfolded at around 8:30 pm.
The male colleague, who was reportedly off-duty at the time, allegedly confronted the female employee in what is suspected to be a love gone sour situation.
“The assailant has been off duty but he showed up and attacked the woman and the colleagues claim the two were lovers,” a police officer at the scene said.
Witnesses stated that the man suddenly pulled out a knife and stabbed the woman multiple times, causing her to scream in agony.
Upon hearing the commotion and the victim's screams, a mob of onlookers swiftly descended on the assailant, overpowering him and preventing him from fleeing the scene.
Angry and shocked by the brutality of the attack, the mob meted out a beating to the assailant before the authorities arrived.
The victim succumbed to her injuries before she could receive medical attention.
Her lifeless body was seen on the floor lying in a pool of blood next to her assailant.
The police have launched a thorough investigation into the incident to determine the motive behind the attack.
The management of Chicken Inn Kitengela is yet to issue a statement regarding the incident.
